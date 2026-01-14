Watch CBS News
How to watch: Minnesota Gov. Walz to address "ongoing federal presence" in the state

/ CBS Minnesota

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will give a statewide address on Wednesday night on "the federal government's ongoing presence" in the state amid Operation Metro Surge.

How to watch: 

  • What: Gov. Tim Walz to address "ongoing federal presence in Minnesota"
  • When: 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
  • How to watch: On WCCO-TV, in the video player above and on YouTube.

Walz gives a constitutionally-required annual address before the Legislature, known as the "State of the State." But other statewide addresses that the governor has planned happen infrequently. 

His staff notes that he addressed residents during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Lawyers representing the state of Minnesota, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, were in court Wednesday morning in the hopes of getting federal Judge Kate Menendez to issue a temporary restraining order to pause ICE activities in Minnesota

Menendez said she would not issue that restraining order until after the federal government filed its response and the state made additional filings.

The hearing is part of a larger federal lawsuit by the state and cities attempting to get the federal government to halt all law enforcement operations in Minnesota.

This story will be updated.

In:

