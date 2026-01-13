Video shows federal agent shoving Minneapolis City Council president

As ICE raids ramp up across the Twin Cities, local observers are taking to the streets. One of them, Minneapolis City Council President Elliot Payne, says he was assaulted by immigration officials.

"What I've been trying to do is stay present on Central Avenue," Payne said. "One of the things I'm trying to do is make sure I'm observing their activity to make sure they're conducting it in a lawful and legal way."

Payne says while he was out Monday night, things turned quickly.

"When another agent came from behind and pushed me aside, I barely stayed on my feet he pushed me so hard," Payne said.

He says It happened shortly after filming a PSA with state Sen. Dorian Clark and City Council Member Jason Chavez. Video posted to Payne's social media shows the interaction.

"Looked like they had no training whatsoever. They were completely unprepared," Payne said.

He also stresses that what the agent did is against the law.

"This is a completely disproportionate response and it is not in alignment with our Constitution," he said. "Our community needs to understand, and our country needs to understand, that this is a direct assault on our democracy."

Payne plans to continue observing because he says keeping the public and city informed is important.

"I'm really asking our community to get organized, and then the other thing I'm trying to do is update our community on what the city is doing."

Photojournalist Lewis Karpel contributed to this report.