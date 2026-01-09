4 members of Oglala Sioux Tribe detained by ICE in Minneapolis, president says

The president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe said Thursday that he's been "made aware" that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained four of its members in Minneapolis.

President Frank Star Comes Out in a Facebook post said the four men are homeless and were living under a bridge near the Little Earth housing complex in the East Phillips neighborhood.

Attorneys who represent the tribe were "instructed" reach out to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan about where they are being detained and what their names are, he said.

The social media post also has a statement for Tribe members to give to ICE members who approach or detain them.

According to the Tribe, any member who is detained by federal officials should not speak without an attorney present and should call Frank Star Comes Out or other Tribe officials.

An ICE officer on Wednesday morning fatally shot a woman in south Minneapolis. The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen who moved to the Twin Cities from the Kansas City area.

The killing and the influx of ICE agents in the city has led to several protests over the last few days. Thursday evening, hundreds of people marched and chanted "ICE out now."

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota told WCCO on Friday afternoon that there are more U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the state than there are "combined forces of Minneapolis and St. Paul."

The Tribe said on its website that it "maintains a membership" of more than 52,000 enrolled members. Many live on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska.