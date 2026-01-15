How to watch: ACLU of Minnesota to announce "new class action against the federal government"

Members of the American Civil Liberties Union will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Minneapolis to discuss a "new class action against the federal government."

What: ACLU discusses class action lawsuit against federal government

ACLU of Minnesota executive director Deepinder Mayell, staff attorney Catherine Ahlin-Halverson and impacted community member

11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15.

In the video player above, and streamed in full on YouTube.

The news conference comes just hours after President Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act to send U.S. troops into Minnesota to "put an end" to protests. There are currently 3,000 federal agents in Minnesota amid Operation Metro Surge, in which officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security say has so far yielded 2,500 arrests since it began last month.

On Wednesday night, an ICE officer shot a Venezuelan migrant in the leg in north Minneapolis, leading to violent clashes between protesters, federal law enforcement and Minneapolis police. The shooting occurred exactly one week after 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot by ICE officer Jonathan Ross in south Minneapolis.

Federal government officials tell CBS News the migrant and two others allegedly attacked the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle as the officer tried to make an arrest.

Within an hour before the shooting, Gov. Tim Walz gave a rare primetime address to Minnesotans where he urged Mr. Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to "end the occupation." He also called on Minnesotans to protest peacefully and record ICE activity to aid in future prosecutions.

