Minneapolis family says federal agents raided wrong apartment looking for items stolen from FBI vehicles

A raid on a south Minneapolis apartment building Thursday in connection with items that were stolen from FBI vehicles during the protests over shootings by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers left a family shaken, outraged and looking for answers.

Alisa Porter said she left her apartment just after 1 p.m. local time for a doctor's appointment. Not long after, she got a call from a neighbor saying her daughter was in handcuffs and her home raided.

"She said she was scared to death and I'm sure they could tell," Porter said.

Ring video shows law enforcement officers with long guns moving in, busting through the door, before entering the apartment building. Another angle shows officers inside, searching Porter's unit before ripping the camera off the wall.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it was conducting a criminal investigation and executing multiple search warrants for a firearm stolen from a federal vehicle on Wednesday night. The operation was assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and other agencies. A suspect has been arrested in the case, federal authorities said Thursday night. The investigation is ongoing.

Porter said agents raided the wrong apartment.

A copy of the search warrant left behind lists the name of a man living at 2926. Mail for Porter lists her address as 2928 Apt 2.

An ATF spokesperson said they could not provide comment due to the "ongoing nature of this operation," but confirmed the agency executed a search warrant in Minneapolis on Thursday.

WCCO learned that more than just a gun was taken when two FBI SUVs were broken into. The document left behind by law enforcement lists highly sensitive items that were taken, including multiple FBI access badges and wallets containing driver's licenses and credit cards.

Porter says she knows the man and he lived in the unit above her, but moved two months ago. She said police had no right to target her place and leave it ransacked.

"This is not the place you're supposed to be at looking for anything," Porter said.