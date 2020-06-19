How could a recession impact the job market?
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, there were 214,000 job openings in the state at the end of last year. At the same time, there were 93,000 unemployed people.
After our burst of extreme heat Tuesday, get ready for an extended stretch of hot summer days as the weekend approaches.
In Minnesota, weather can be all over the place. Here at WCCO, we want to give you what you need to prepare for what's happening next.
Gas prices continue to reach record levels. On Friday, the national average teetered on the edge of $5 a gallon. So, does it make financial sense to switch to an EV?
There's an option to save 10 cents a gallon on gas many drivers might not realize they can use -- and it can be found at hundreds of gas stations in Minnesota.
Companies like Exxon experienced losses in the billions in 2020. Profits this year are helping to make up for those shortfalls.
All too often, doctors see patients not use sun protection as effectively as they can.
A sign of summer will have you checking your skin after hike in the woods.
Next week, Minneapolis' newest luxury hotel will open. The Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis will have with 222 rooms, a Gavin Kaysen restaurant, a pool plaza. and a spa.
The cost of a night out on the town isn't just going up in price. You're likely digging for more cash to find somebody to watch your kids as well.
Infectious disease experts around the world have their eye on a virus that's spread to several countries.
A new study found two-thirds of working parents are burned out. And it's even worse for women or if the parent or child already deals with anxiety. So how can parents cope with burnout?
It's a part of your commute that might seem like it's slowing you down. But in reality, it's actually speeding things up and keeping you safe.
"When they get what they need, they'll leaf out and they'll bloom," said expert Val Cervenka.
More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic.
The tornado also was spotted 7 miles northeast of Mauston. It was described as "rain-wrapped," which made it difficult to see.
Yue Vang, 31, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to four federal charges, including two counts of production of child pornography.
One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.
It's been a turbulent few years in Minneapolis, and everyone is dealing with it in their own way. There's a boom of Black leaders trying to deal with trauma in a healthy way.
A 17-year-old from Edina has become the first Minnesota high school student to sign a Name, Image, and Likeness-based endorsement contract.
In a press conference Wednesday morning, County Attorney John Choi announced the county's plan to give away 1,000 gun locks at more than one dozen community locations – including social services locations in St. Paul, Maplewood and Roseville.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged two local restaurant owners with 27 felony counts each.
The ACLU of Minnesota announced Wednesday it won a $685,000 settlement with the city of Faribault over its housing rental ordinance.
Democrat Gov. Tim Walz has a significant cash advantage over his GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as the general election campaign takes shape, new campaign finance reports made public Wednesday show.
Their owner had been living in the car with them, and released them to the Animal Humane Society.
Rally organizers said the ban is in direct violation of the freedom of speech and religion.
Wisconsin elections officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump's endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.
Police Officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement that the disabled person's caregiver got out of the vehicle to get some food and left the engine running when a 43-year-old man got into the vehicle and drove off.
Twins starter Sonny Gray, making his first appearance since going on the injured list with a strained pectoral muscle on June 2, threw five shutout innings. He allowed just three hits on 65 pitches, with three strikeouts.
The Benilde-St. Margaret's boys are back at state, for the fifth year in a row, undefeated, and with the top seed.
Seattle's young right-hander tossed six smooth innings and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter in the Mariners' 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Breanna Stewart scored 29 points, including a go-ahead basket with 42.6 seconds left, and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 81-79 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Fauci, who is 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, according to the National Institutes of Health.
"Inflation is much too high," Fed Chair Jay Powell said of the U.S. central bank's largest rate hike since 1994.
Several states have enacted anti-LGBTQ measures.
Jerry Blackwell worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd.
Gunfire filled the streets just steps outside of a downtown Minneapolis strip club early Wednesday morning.
It's been a turbulent few years in Minneapolis, and everyone is dealing with it in their own way. There's a boom of Black leaders trying to deal with trauma in a healthy way.
Stocks fell again Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's impending announcement on interest rates. This week's losses come on worries that high inflation will push the central bank to hit the brakes too hard to slow demand.
The Minneapolis restaurant opened last year and serves Indigenous cuisine. The co-owner of the restaurant says this win is about much more than food.
Gas is high, really high. But as it turns out, some of the people you may think would be benefitting from these sky high prices are hurting, just like the drivers.
Markets don't react well to volatility, which doesn't bode well when many Americans are increasingly anxious about an economic downturn.
The FDA's panel of vaccine advisers voted unanimously that the benefits of Pfizer's and Moderna's shots outweigh the risks in young children.
With the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has tallied 1,528,694 cases, nearly 76,000 of those being reinfections.
The heat is not only uncomfortable, but it can be dangerous to your health.
The best children's hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list.
St. Paul Public Schools officials are drafting a new policy to allow and encourage the Native American practice of smudging at schools and events in Minnesota's second-largest district.
Several public schools in Minneapolis will move to distance learning on Tuesday due to a lack of air conditioning and impending extreme heat.
The House Democrats cited the recent teachers strike Minneapolis, and the threat of one in St. Paul, as prime examples of how schools do not have the funding they need to create stable learning environments for their students.
Byron Public Schools Superintendent Mike Neubeck says district lawyers are reviewing the school system's policy covering what can be displayed in classrooms. He said he's concerned that allowing the Ukrainian flag could lead to unwanted displays.
Munir Zukanovic made his way to Minnesota decades ago, and has been working to become a citizen ever since. He moved to the country in the wake of the Bosnian war. Zukanovic was beaten in a war camp and lost a 13-year-old son.
A new store in the North Town Mall is giving people space to take selfies and be creative with it.
Jennifer Hudson, who produced the Best Musical winner "A Strange Loop," became the 17th ever EGOT winner.
Stars of stage and screen hit the red carpet for the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday night.
The celebration of Prince that started last week with a new mural in Minneapolis continued Tuesday for the music legend's birthday.
"We are playing for people's hearts. It's about our life, and there is always a corner in my life which I can feel the music goes through," said Osmo Vänskä.
In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Rapidan Dam Store in Blue Earth County.
In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us on a tour of a treasured ghost town in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border.
There's a place in our state where you can "hit" a nice drive down the fairway, while surrounded by "hits" from the Beatles.
It's not very often that you can get up close and personal with 20 different species of birds, right in the middle of town -- but that's the case in a west central Minnesota at the Fergus Falls rookery!
From the wacky to the wild, there's a place in Lakeville that has it all.
The company has until the end of the month to file an appeal to the state Supreme Court.
More than 100 pages detail the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis hitting Minnesota.
We teamed up with Wilder Research to pinpoint the places Minnesotans could suffer the most serious consequences.
A Twin Cities landlord faces new complaints over what tenants call unfixed problems in their apartments.
"I can't afford to live somewhere else now. I shouldn't be forced out of my home because of weather, it should be warm," Lucas said.
Later this week, Minnesotans from all over will observe Juneteenth, a celebration of the day in 1865 when the last American slaves found out they were free after the Civil War.
A deadly shooting at a health facility in Oklahoma this week was a painful reminder for residents in the central Minnesota town of Buffalo.
A renewed sense of cooperation is spreading in the area of Minneapolis hardest hit during the uprising following the murder of George Floyd.
There may have been as many as 16 bison born there this year, but getting a precise count is tough because the animals are constantly moving.
At a place where four South Minneapolis neighborhoods meet, people are bringing their curiosity, hunger and dreams. CityFoodStudio is located near 38th and Chicago. Since 2014, more than 75 entrepreneurs have used the space to push their culinary dreams forward.
Meteorologist Chris Shaffer reports on the severe storms rumbling over Wisconsin.
Forecaster Kirsten Mitchell reports on the showers washing over the Twin Cities.
WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says scattered showers move in this morning with embedded thunder threat into early afternoon.
"The elderly and the really young," said CentraCare sports medicine physician Dr. George Morris. "Those are the two populations that I would worry about most."
Opening Day is nearly here and the Minnesota Twins are unveiling new foods at Target Field, including Australian-inspired savory pies and an official grilled cheese sandwich of the ballpark.
A gallery of the beloved celebrities who have died in 2022.
It's Valentine's Day, and Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield asked WCCO viewers to share their stories of romance. Here are some of the best we got!
Here's a look at the 20+ new foods coming to the Minnesota State Fair.
The cats were found inside a car on a day when there was a heat advisory in effect.
Blackwell, a Minneapolis attorney, worked to help prosecute former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports on the Black business leaders in the Twin Cities who are working to bring spaces for healing to the community.