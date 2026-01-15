DHS says man shot by ICE officer in Minneapolis was convicted of driving without license

Department of Homeland Security officials have released more information on the Venezuelan migrant whom an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot in the leg in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening.

According to the DHS, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a "targeted traffic stop" of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, but he fled the scene in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car and fled on foot. An officer caught up to him and attempted to arrest him, but Sosa-Celis resisted and began to "violently assault" the officer, the DHS said.

While the officer and Sosa-Celis were struggling on the ground, two people came out of an apartment nearby and began attacking the officer with a "snow shovel and broom handle," according to DHS.

At that point, Sosa-Celis broke free and began striking the officer with a shovel or broomstick, officials said, and the officer fired a "defensive shot to defend his life." Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg.

Sosa-Celis and the other two people ran back into the apartment, but were all later taken into custody by ICE officers.

The shooting came exactly one week after ICE officer Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in south Minneapolis. A large crowd quickly formed at the scene, with demonstrators clashing with law enforcement into the early morning hours.

Both the ICE officer and the man are in the hospital.

On Thursday morning, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent hurt in the attack was "beat up" and "bruised." She also called Sosa-Celis' actions "attempted murder."

"Our officer was ambushed and attacked by three individuals who beat him with snow shovels and the handles of brooms. Fearing for his life, the officer fired a defensive shot," Noem said. "Mayor Frey and Governor Walz have to get their city under control. They are encouraging impeding and assault against our law enforcement which is a federal crime, a felony. This is putting the people of Minnesota in harm's way."

A flash bang grenade explodes as Federal law enforcement officers during confrontations with residents following a shooting incident in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. A federal officer shot a man in the leg on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, a week after the fatal shooting of a local woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent touched off protests and an intensifying clash between state leaders and the Trump administration. Victor J. Blue / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The DHS said the man shot by the officer was previously convicted for driving without a license and arrested for two counts of giving a false name to a peace officer. According to DHS, he was released from Minnesota custody before ICE could file an arrest detainer. The DHS added that he entered the country illegally in 2022.

WCCO has reached out to DHS officials for clarification on whether the previous convictions were the reason federal agents were targeting Sosa-Celis, and are still awaiting a response.

The DHS described the other two as illegal aliens also from Venezuela, with one of them having a criminal record.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced on social media overnight that it is investigating the shooting, and that it will be an independent investigation. The city's police chief said the FBI was also on the scene collecting evidence.

Thursday morning, Mr. Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy troops to Minneapolis. He has repeatedly threatened to invoke the rarely used federal law to deploy the U.S. military or federalize the National Guard for domestic law enforcement, over the objections of state governors.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on social media on Thursday made a "direct appeal" to the president.

"Let's turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are," Walz wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.