Minnesota officials ask protesters to stay peaceful ahead of weekend demonstrations in the state
Minnesota safety officials are asking that protesters participating in scheduled demonstrations this weekend stay orderly and peaceful.
Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobsen and Major General Shawn Manke with the Minnesota National Guard discussed measures the state is taking at a news conference on Friday afternoon.
"While peaceful expression is protected, any actions that harm people, destroy property or jeopardize public safety will not be tolerated," Jacobsen said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz earlier this month issued a warning order to prepare the National Guard in response to the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in south Minneapolis earlier this month. Manke said members have been mobilized, though they will not be used unless needed.
Manke said the National Guard was in a similar state of preparedness during last weekend's protests against ICE.
An ICE officer shot a man after allegedly being attacked by men with shovels during an arrest operation on Wednesday night, three U.S. officials told CBS News. Minneapolis police chief Brian O'Hara said protesters at the scene in the hours after the shooting crossed the line, saying his officers were struck by rocks, fireworks, ice chunks and snowballs.
Here's the latest on the ICE surge in Minnesota
- A Minnesota federal judge on Friday ordered limits on the tactics that federal law enforcement are permitted to use in their handling of the ongoing protests in Minneapolis over the Trump administration's surge of immigration resources to the city.
- The Justice Department is investigating Minnesota officials, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, over an alleged conspiracy to impede federal immigration agents, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News on Friday.
- More than two dozen U.S. House Democrats convened in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Friday for an unofficial Congressional hearing on the conduct of ICE and other federal agents in the state.
- Protesters have been showing up to the Whipple building, where federal agents are headquartered, for more than a week. At times, demonstrators and federal law enforcement have clashed multiple times.
Minnesota safety commissioner on weekend protests: "We want to be there to be helpful"
Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobsen says his agency and other state officials are aware and prepared for the planned protests this weekend.
"We want to be there to be helpful. We want to be there to keep the peace and, again, let's be Minnesotans. Let's be those who want to do this the right way, to demonstrate, to share your opinions, to share your values, to share your thoughts, but to do it in a way that doesn't incite violence, that doesn't bring anymore harm," Jacobsen said in a news conference on Friday afternoon.
That includes one that could come through downtown Minneapolis, as well as a counter protest planned in the same area.