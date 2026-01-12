How to watch: Minnesota attorney general, Twin Cities mayors to discuss future of federal agents in the state

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is set to make "an important announcement" regarding Operation Metro Surge and the deployment of federal agents in the state with the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul on Monday afternoon.

Minneapolis officials said Ellison, Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her are expected to speak at Minneapolis City Hall at 3:30 p.m.

The scheduled news conference comes one day after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that hundreds more federal agents were headed to Minneapolis, and less than a week after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in south Minneapolis on Wednesday.

How to watch

What : News conference about the future of federal agents in Minnesota

: News conference about the future of federal agents in Minnesota Date: Jan. 12, 2026

Jan. 12, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

3:30 p.m. CT Location: Minneapolis City Hall

Minneapolis City Hall Watch: In the attached video player, on the WCCO YouTube page or on WCCO-TV.

The Trump administration initiated a massive deployment of approximately 2,000 federal agents to the Twin Cities amid a widening fraud scandal on Jan. 5. The influx involves agents from ICE and Homeland Security Investigations overseeing a 30-day operation. Agents from DHS are expected to probe alleged cases of fraud.

Homeland Security Investigations on Dec. 29 conducted a "massive investigation on child care and other rampant fraud" in the Twin Cities, according to Noem. Two DHS officials told CBS News that federal agents were expected to inspect over 30 sites. Many of their targets were day care centers referenced in a viral video posted by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley.

CBS News conducted its own analysis of nearly 12 day care centers mentioned by Shirley: all but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months.

Homeland Security's Operation Metro Surge, which has targeted Somali immigrants in Minnesota, started at the beginning of December. The operation has led to more than 2,000 arrests, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. Federal agents have also been detaining several protesters and observers.

Thousands of people against the presence of ICE agents in Minnesota participated in a march and rally in Minneapolis on Saturday. It was one of many demonstrations that have taken place around the state and the nation since the fatal shooting of Good.