Somali-Americans say they feel forced to carry passports to prove citizenship to ICE amid crackdown

In just two weeks, a Twin Cities U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation has netted hundreds of arrests. The Trump administration says it's targeting "the worst of the worst" for deportation, but critics say innocent citizens are also getting stopped by immigration officers.

Many Somali Minnesotans feel they have little choice but to carry their passports to prove they are citizens.

Jamal Osman is a Minneapolis City Council member, but these days that is not enough.

"People are carrying their passport," he said. "I am telling my community to have your passport, just in case ICE stops you."

Osman says Somali-Americans are being stopped by ICE and asked to prove citizenship

"It feels like 1930s and '40s in Germany. It feels like this is a hundred years back, where people had to carry their documents," Osman said.

Karmel Mall, the Somali mall in South Minneapolis, is normally packed, but patrons say it has not been since the ICE crackdown started. Several people there said that Somalis are in fact carrying their passports.

Doth Ali told us he and his whole family are now carrying proof of citizenship.

"Yeah, my mom carry the passport. All of the people carry the passports," Ali said. "Yeah, a lot of people are scared."

WCCO asked constitutional law professor David Schultz if it is legal to stop someone and ask them for their passport or their identification, for national identity.

"No, it's not legal to do that in the United States," Schultz said. "It's a violation of the Fourth Amendment, probably a violation of the Equal Protection Clause."

But Somalis say as long as ICE is here, they will be carrying their documents.

"We are going to stay informed, we are going to stay safe and we are going to support each other," Osman said.

WCCO reached out to ICE and has not heard back.