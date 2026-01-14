Trump administration investigates 5 Democratic lawmakers over their video message to troops

Five congressional Democrats say they have received inquiries from the Justice Department after they appeared in a video message urging members of the military not to follow "illegal orders" — a move the lawmakers allege is political intimidation.

Democratic Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire announced Wednesday that they had received inquiries from the Justice Department about the video. Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado also said the top federal prosecutor in D.C., Jeanine Pirro, reached out to interview them.

And last week, the Pentagon took steps to demote Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona's rank in the Navy and cut his military pension because of his appearance in the video. Kelly this week sued Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in an attempt to block his demotion, arguing the move is unconstitutional.

The inquiries have stepped up the Trump administration's scrutiny since the lawmakers first posted the 90-second, direct-to-camera video in November, which told military service members that they "must refuse illegal orders." Last year, President Trump accused the six Democrats of "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

The lawmakers have pushed back against the administration and argued the Justice Department's inquiries are politically motivated.

Deluzio said in a statement that "it's obvious that this Administration is engaged in a harassment campaign against their political rivals," and vowed that he "won't be intimidated." Houlihan argued they were targeted "not because we said something untrue, but because we said something President Trump and Secretary Hegseth didn't want anyone to hear."

This is a developing story; it will be updated.