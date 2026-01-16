Minneapolis family grateful for support after they say ICE released tear gas under their vehicle

New video shows what happened when an innocent family got caught in a protest in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The video shows Destiny Jackson trying to carry her baby boy to safety after a cloud of tear gas enveloped her SUV.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Department of Homeland Security appeared to blame the family for endangering their six children before later faulting "rioters" instead.

The Jackson family says they're just grateful for all the community's support.

"It was horrible. Last night, sleep was horrible," said Destiny Jackson.

Destiny Jackson says her entire family is having a hard time sleeping.

"They pushed two of their twin-size beds together and all slept together," said Destiny Jackson.

She says they huddled together for support after experiencing the unthinkable.

Video from Wednesday night shows the family SUV's airbags deployed after a tear gas container was rolled underneath them.

The vehicle was engulfed in smoke as the kids tried to escape. Neighbors could be seen helping the little ones to safety inside a nearby house.

"We are very appreciative of everything that you guys did for us and forever in debt," said Destiny Jackson.

"They family now, we locked in, I will definitely call them heroes," said Shawn Jackson.

Shawn Jackson says help for his child was delayed because Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would not let Minneapolis fire crews and EMS into the scene.

"I told them, it's an unconscious baby and all, and they still stood there," said Shawn Jackson.

The couple says it was Minneapolis police officers who ran to their aid.

"They came rushing in to help me with the baby and I was very appreciative of that. They did take him from me and give him to the fire department to make sure that he was OK, and they also helped guide us out the house to be able to get into the ambulance," Destiny Jackson said.

Once at the hospital, the process of decontamination began.

"It was very uncomfortable. I mean, we were stripped out of all of our clothes into our birthday suits in front of strangers and they were washing out bodies," DestinyJackson said.

Back home now, they want the community to know how things can change in an instant when ICE agents are around.

"We just want you guys to know that this can happen to anybody, so stay safe," Destiny Jackson said.

The Homeland Security says it never targeted the Jacksons.

The Jacksons say they're grateful for everyone who donated to a fund to help them get a new car and cover medical bills.