At least 6 Minnesota federal prosecutors resign after being tasked to investigate Renee Good killing

At least six career prosecutors in the Minneapolis U.S. Attorney's office — including Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson — have resigned after the office was tasked with investigating the shooting of Renee Good, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Thompson also previously served as the acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota; he was appointed by President Trump in June and served in the position until October. He resigned from the attorney's office along with Harry Jacobs, Melinda Williams, Thomas Calhoun-Lopez, Ruth Schneider and Tom Hollenhurst.

He was the lead prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future case, a COVID-era $250 million scheme which targeted programs that were meant to feed schoolchildren. Since then he's charged defendants for allegedly defrauding housing and autism service programs, claiming that fraud in Minnesota has topped $9 billion, a figure which Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has pushed back on.

Since the massive fraud scandal, Mr. Trump has lashed out at Minnesota's large Somali-American community, as many of the Feeding Our Future defendants are of Somali descent. His administration cited the fraud scandal as impetus for deploying thousands of federal immigration agents to the Minneapolis area.

Walz called Thompson's resignation a "huge loss for our state."

"It's also the latest sign Trump is pushing nonpartisan career professionals out of the justice department, replacing them with his sycophants," Walz said on X.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on X that "these career public servants have served our state through multiple tragedies and critical investigations. We cannot allow prosecutors to be driven by politics. The family and loved ones of Renee Good deserve justice, not political attacks."

Weeks into his position, Thompson also filed charges against Vance Boelter, the man accused of killing former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.