Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 6 Minnesota federal prosecutors resign after being tasked to investigate Renee Good killing

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace,
Jonah Kaplan
Jonah Kaplan
Investigative Reporter
Jonah Kaplan is an award-winning journalist who has built a strong reputation for his balanced reporting, thoughtful interviews, and deeply researched coverage of high-impact issues affecting the community. His work appears on all of WCCO's newscasts and is often featured on CBS News' programs and platforms, including the CBS Evening News, CBS Mornings and CBS 24/7.
Read Full Bio
Jonah Kaplan,
Sarah N. Lynch
Sarah N. Lynch
Sarah N. Lynch
Sarah N. Lynch is the senior Justice Department reporter for CBS News in Washington.
Read Full Bio
Sarah N. Lynch,
Michael Kaplan
Reporter and Producer
Michael Kaplan is an award-winning reporter and producer for the CBS News investigative unit. He specializes in securing scoops and crafting long-form television investigations. His work has appeared on "60 Minutes," CNN and in The New York Times.
Read Full Bio
Michael Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

At least six career prosecutors in the Minneapolis U.S. Attorney's office — including Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson — have resigned after the office was tasked with investigating the shooting of Renee Good, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Thompson also previously served as the acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota; he was appointed by President Trump in June and served in the position until October. He resigned from the attorney's office along with Harry Jacobs, Melinda Williams, Thomas Calhoun-Lopez, Ruth Schneider and Tom Hollenhurst.

He was the lead prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future case, a COVID-era $250 million scheme which targeted programs that were meant to feed schoolchildren. Since then he's charged defendants for allegedly defrauding housing and autism service programs, claiming that fraud in Minnesota has topped $9 billion, a figure which Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has pushed back on.

Since the massive fraud scandal, Mr. Trump has lashed out at Minnesota's large Somali-American community, as many of the Feeding Our Future defendants are of Somali descent. His administration cited the fraud scandal as impetus for deploying thousands of federal immigration agents to the Minneapolis area.

Walz called Thompson's resignation a "huge loss for our state."

"It's also the latest sign Trump is pushing nonpartisan career professionals out of the justice department, replacing them with his sycophants," Walz said on X.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on X that "these career public servants have served our state through multiple tragedies and critical investigations. We cannot allow prosecutors to be driven by politics. The family and loved ones of Renee Good deserve justice, not political attacks." 

Weeks into his position, Thompson also filed charges against Vance Boelter, the man accused of killing former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who survived. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue