Minneapolis crews dismantle barriers around Renee Good memorial, educators urge ICE to "stay away from schools"
Minneapolis is reeling after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman on the city's south side Wednesday morning. The victim, 37-year-old Renee Good, described herself as a "poet and writer and wife and mom" who had recently moved from Kansas City, Missouri.
The agent who shot Good was a member of a specially trained tactical unit within ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, a senior Department of Homeland Security official confirmed to CBS News. He was previously dragged by a car when trying to arrest a man in Bloomington, Minnesota, six months ago. Court records from that incident indicate that the officer the DHS says shot Good was Jonathan Ross.
Here's the latest on the Minneapolis ICE shooting
- Minneapolis leaders, along with Gov. Tim Walz, are pushing for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to be part of a joint investigation with the FBI. While they were originally slated to work together, the BCA accused the federal agency of cutting off their access to case materials, such as scene evidence and interviews, forcing them to withdraw from the probe. The case will now be investigated exclusively by the FBI.
- The killing and the influx of ICE agents in the city has led to several protests over the last few days. Thursday evening, hundreds of people marched in freezing rain chanting "ICE out now." Tensions also boiled over at the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, where ICE is running their operation. Several people have been arrested.
- Minneapolis Public Schools and Fridley schools are closed on Friday. Educators with Minneapolis called on federal agents to stay away from school property following reports of ICE agents tackling people on the grounds of Roosevelt High School on Wednesday, hours after Good's killing.
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized Good's actions as an "act of domestic terrorism." President Trump claimed that Good "ran over" an officer, sharing a video that does not show any officer being run over. Other videos posted to social media of the deadly encounter corroborate witness accounts over Trump and DHS claims. Mayor Jacob Frey said he's seen the videos of the incident as well and called the federal agency's narrative of the events "bulls**t." Walz added, "Don't believe this propaganda machine."
This is a developing story. Follow live updates below.
Mayor Frey calls on FBI to include BCA in Good killing investigation
Several Minneapolis, Hennepin County and state leaders gathered Friday morning at Minneapolis City Hall in a joint call for President Trump's FBI to bring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension into the fold for the investigation into the killing of Renee Good.
Minneapolis Mayor Frey said he has a "simple ask" for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and her Department of Justice: "embrace the truth" and include "local experts in the process."
"The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the state of Minnesota has consistently run these investigations before. They have done so without bias. They've done so with a great deal of expertise," Frey said. "This is not some radical, way out-there group. This is a group that is formed by experts who understand how to investigate. Many of them have been police officers themselves."
Frey also pushed back against the narrative that Minneapolis is a "dangerous … post-apocalyptic hellscape."
"Let me give you a statistic. Fifty-percent of the shootings that have happened thus far in Minneapolis this year have been ICE. In other words, we've only had two shootings. One of them has been ICE," Frey said. "We are a safe city. ICE is making it less so. We are a city of unity, but ICE is trying to divide us and tear us apart."
Education leaders decry ICE's "terrorizing" impact
Leaders from several Minnesota educators unions gathered Friday morning in St. Paul to discuss the ongoing crisis involving the surge of federal agents in the state, and the devastation it's been causing for students, teachers and families.
"This constant worry is actively harming our staff and our students. It has changed the shape of our work day as we've put new protocols in place to try and keep everyone safe," said Chris Erickson, president of the St. Cloud Education Association.
Erickson said his educators are preparing to find alternate ways to hold parent-teacher conferences.
"Many parents do not feel safe coming to our schools because of the fear of being taken away from their schools, their homes and their workplaces. I had a special education teacher who works with students with physical and cognitive disabilities, and she shared with me that one of her students stated in a message to her, 'I'm afraid to go to school,'" Erickson said. "Public education is a right, and every child in Minnesota deserves to attend a public school that is safe and welcoming — but that cannot happen as long as ICE remains in Minnesota. They need to leave our state and they need to leave our schools now."
Wendy Marczak, president of the Bloomington Federation of Teachers, said federal agents are "terrorizing families" in her schools.
"We train for school shootings. We do not train for our own federal government to terrorize children. Ask yourself, would you want your child going through this? An entire student body is being traumatized by witnessing ICE activity around their schools. When ICE operates near schools, those schools feel under threat, and that is unacceptable," Marczak said. "In Minnesota we value education, yet right now, the federal government is scaring students, families and school staff. That makes one thing painfully clear: our children's safety and education are not being treated as priorities."
Educators and families with Minneapolis Public Schools are also expected to hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m.
State, city leaders to call on Trump to bring BCA into investigation
Minneapolis city and state leaders will be holding a press conference Friday at 9 a.m. to call on President Trump's FBI to allow the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to coordinate in the investigation of Renee Good's killing.
City crews removing makeshift barrier around Good memorial
Minneapolis city crews began dismantling the makeshift barriers near Renee Good's memorial off Portland Avenue and East 34th Street on Friday around 4 a.m.
Several police squad vehicles, officers and SWAT team members are also at the scene.
The city says they want people to hold space for Good's memorial, but blocking a public street is a public safety hazard.
Fire officials also say it's important to remove the barriers so their crews could get through, especially with snow banks on each side of the street.
The city says the actual memorial, along with flowers, candles and notes, will not be touched.
Barriers being set up outside Whipple Federal Building
Friday morning, crews are gathered outside the Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, the command center of federal agents in the state that was the site of a tense protest on Thursday.
WCCO sees crews setting up concrete barriers near the building, which comes as other crews are dismantling barriers set up by community members around the memorial for Renee Good, the woman killed by ICE officer Jonathon Ross on Wednesday morning.