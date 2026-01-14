Minneapolis Native community works to protect each other as ICE surges in Twin Cities

Federal agents have been spotted all across Minnesota, giving the ones who resided here first an on-edge feeling.

The Native American community in south Minneapolis says they're working together to protect each other from fears of being detained. On Thursday, the president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe said four of its members had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Just south of downtown Minneapolis, Rachel Dionne Thunder is one of many members of the Indigenous community turning their wheel and pushing the peddle on patrol.

"These are community members, neighbors, people that live here that are in a live dispatch call to have active, legal observers" said Dionne Thunder, an Indigenous woman who lives in Minneapolis with her family.

Dionne Thunder says the group is operating 24/7, with the goal of documenting federal agent activity on their blocks.

"When you have a live report come in, go there, confirm it is ICE and report back whether it is or not" she said while describing what the dispatch system looks like.

"If it's not [accurate], deescalate the situation, if it is, remain to be there as an observer" said Dionne Thunder.

WCCO witnessed what the groups strategy looked like firsthand when Dionne Thunder recieved a report of potential federal agents near the Minneapolis American Indian Center.

"This area that we're on, this land, is unseeded Dakota territory. And that is backed by treaties signed by the federal government" she said, adding that this makes Operation Metro Surge hit a deeper wound.

"It's not a surprise to me. Rights have always been violated for us as Native people" Dionne Thunder told WCCO.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says following federal agents isn't unlawful unless you are tailgating, speeding or running red lights.