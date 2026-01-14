Renee Good's family retains George Floyd's legal firm after ICE agent shooting

The family of Renee Good, the woman who was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer one week ago, is now being represented by the firm that also represented George Floyd's family.

Chicago-based Romanucci and Blandin confirmed Wednesday morning that they are representing Renee Good's parents, siblings and partner, Becca Good.

"Be Good. That is the clear message from her family as Renee's wish to the world," the legal firm said in a release. "These words also encompass the mission of their attorneys, who they have retained to not only seek accountability for her death but also to honor her life with progress toward a kinder and more civil America. They do not want her used as a political pawn, but rather as an agent of peace for all."

Romanucci and Blandin say Renee Good's killing was "wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today's America."

For next steps, the legal firm says pursuing litigation against the federal government is "even more complex" than against city or state law enforcement.

"It requires victims to navigate the byzantine, time-consuming processes mandated by the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA)," Antonio Romanucci said. "Even after following those processes, a lawsuit filed in court is then argued in front of a federal judge – not a jury of community members – to determine how justice is served. This process will not deter us in any way from fervently pursuing justice on behalf of Renee Good."

Good's parents Tim and Donna Ganger called her "relentlessly hopeful and optimistic which was contagious. We already miss her more than words could ever express."

"She was our best friend with a seemingly infinite capacity for love. Nae-Nae gave everything she had to take care of her friends and family, and indeed people she never met. If there was any celebration for any one of us, Nae amplified it. If there was sorrow, she was with you for all of it. Nae found joy in others being comforted and was herself a fountain of comfort. She was our protector, our shoulder to cry on, and our scintillating source of joy," her family said.

Renee Good with her brother. Romanucci and Blandin

In 2021, Romanucci and Blandin helped secure for the Floyd family a historic $27 million civil settlement with the City of Minneapolis.

Floyd was killed in May 2020 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for approximately nine minutes. Floyd's murder, video of which was shared on Facebook by a witness, touched off global protests over the use of force in U.S. policing. Chauvin was convicted on state and federal charges.