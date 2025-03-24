Watch the documentary
WARNING: This page contains sensitive material that may be disturbing to some viewers
Jeanie Childs was a daughter, sister and aunt who was loved by her family. The 35-year-old enjoyed music
and dancing, people and motorcycles. She led a troubled but happy life.
Jeanie started running away at 13. She later worked as a sex worker.
On June 13, 1993, Jeanie Childs was found murdered in her south Minneapolis apartment. A neighbor reported water in their unit. When workers went to turn off the running shower in Jeanie’s place, they discovered her body.
An autopsy revealed Jeanie had been stabbed at least 65 times. Investigators collected DNA evidence from the violent crime scene. They took a comforter, blue towel, blue wash cloth and red shirt, among other items, for analysis.
They also discovered bloody footprints in the bedroom near where Jeanie Childs was found. Because Jeanie was wearing socks, investigators believed only the killer could have left the footprints.
The case went cold for 26 years.
Forensic investigative genetic genealogy, social media and good old-fashioned police work ultimately led to the killer.