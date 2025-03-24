Forensic investigative genetic geneology

In 2018, cold case investigators looking into the murder of Jeanie Childs learned of the arrest of the Golden State Killer in California using forensic investigative genetic genealogy. It was the first arrest using the technique. Investigators upload unknown DNA from a crime scene into commercial databases. From there a genetic genealogist builds a family tree and can develop a suspect.



In this case, the genetic genealogist developed two suspects, brothers, noting the killer would have brown eyes. That information led investigators to Jerry Westrom.