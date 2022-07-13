Airbnb, Hulu and more: The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gift card deals
Amazon Prime Day 2022 has finally arrived, and if you're looking to score some serious savings, look no further than gift cards. Amazon's got great deals on gift cards for everything from food to entertainment during Prime Day — and they're also giving away free money throughout the sale. Keep reading to check out some of the best gift card deals.
Top products in this article include:
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $12.50 credit
Fandango eGift card deal: spend $50 or more, get $10
Hulu eGift card deal: Spend $100, get $20
The best Amazon gift card deals during Amazon Prime Day
Here are our picks of the best Amazon gift card deals during Amazon Prime Day, plus how to score free money to spend on Prime Day.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get $12.50
Now through July 13, 2022, first-time gift card customers get a $12.50 promotional credit when they purchase or reload $50 or more on an Amazon gift card.
This promotional credit offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. Note that you won't be able to use this credit during Prime Day 2022 -- your credit won't appear until two days after purchase.
And one more thing: You won't be able to see this offer until you're logged into your Prime account.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $12.50 credit
Amazon gift card deal: Reload $100, get a $10 credit
During Prime Day, reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.
Note that, like the first Amazon gift card offer above, this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free
Get $40 in free money for Prime Day
Looking to stack up Amazon credits for Prime Day 2022? Amazon has created a new free money hub filled with offers that promises up to $60 in credits. You can earn money by watching movies -- there's a $5 bounty if you buy a movie ticket to the new Pixar film "Lightyear" (doubled to $10 if you also buy "Lightyear" merch), and another $5 bounty if you buy a ticket to "Elvis."
There's one more way to earn free money for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon is offering Prime members $10 to explore the benefits of Prime before July 13, 2022. To collect the money, you'll need to complete a Prime Stampcard. There are four steps to completing your Prime Stampcard: Make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. Your $10 credit will appear within 24 hours of completing your stampcard.
Get $20 in Prime Day credit for uploading photos
First-time Amazon Photos users who download the free Amazon Photos app and upload and auto-save at least one photo will receive a $20 Prime Day credit.
Prime users will receive the $20 credit within four days. The credit expires at 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 13.
Add a card to Amazon Wallet and receive $25
Add a credit or a debit card to your Amazon Wallet to receive a $25 credit. After you successfully add your card, you'll receive an email notification specifying the expiration date of the promotional credit. To redeem the credit, make a purchase using any valid payment -- not just the card you added.
Although Amazon says this limited-time offer is only available to customers who were served an advertisement or received an email for an "Add-a-Card" promotion, there's no reason you can't try it too. The offer excludes certain items, including Alexa, Fire and Kindle products.
The best food gift card deals during Amazon Prime Day
Save when you grab a gift card to Cold Stone Creamery, Krispy Kreme and more during Prime Day 2022.
Cold Stone Creamery gift card deal: Spend $25 or more, get $5 back
Prime members, save $5.25 when you spend $25 or more on a Cold Stone Creamery eGift card on Prime Day.
Cold Stone Creamery gift card deal: Spend $25 or more to save $5
Krispy Kreme gift card deal: Spend $25 or more, get $5 back
Prime members, save $5.25 when you spend $25 or more on a Krispy Kreme eGift card on Prime Day.
Krispy Kreme gift card deal: Spend $25 or more to save $5
Famous Dave's BBQ gift card deal: Spend $50 or more, get $10 back
Prime members, save $10.50 when you spend $50 or more on a Famous Dave's BBQ eGift card during Prime Day.
Famous Dave's BBQ gift card deal: Spend $50 or more, get $10.50
The best entertainment gift card deals during Amazon Prime Day
Get money back when you buy gift cards for movie tickets and streaming services during this year's Amazon Prime Day.
Fandango eGift card deal: Spend $50 or more, get $10 back
Prime members, score savings on your next trip to the movie theater with this Amazon Prime Day gift card deal. Save $10 when you spend $50 or more on a Fandango gift card.
Fandango eGift card deal: Spend $50 or more, get $10
Regal Cinemas eGift card deal: Spend $50 or more, get $10 back
Prime members can save on movie tickets from Regal Cinemas with this Amazon Prime Day gift card deal. Save $10 when you spend $50 or more on a Regal Cinemas gift card.
Regal Cinemas eGift card deal: Spend $50 or more, get $10
Hulu eGift card deal: Spend $100, get $20 back
Get $20 in Amazon credit when you buy a $100 Hulu gift card with the code HULU22 at checkout.
Hulu eGift card deal: Spend $100, get $20
Other gift card deals on Amazon
Donuts and movie tickets aren't the only things you can earn money for spending money on during Prime Day 2022.
Airbnb eGift card deal: Spend $100, get $20 back
Get $20 in Amazon credit when you buy a $100 Airbnb gift card with the code BNB22 at checkout.
Airbnb eGift card deal: Spend $100, get $20 back
