Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale is the perfect opportunity to kickstart your summer workouts with a new Fitbit. Tons of popular Fitbit fitness trackers are on sale now for ultra-low prices.
- Related: How we pick our products
Fitbit makes some of the most popular fitness trackers in 2023. These devices are great for fitness enthusiasts that want to track their heart rate and activity levels during workouts. They are also handy for more casual users who simply want to know how many steps they are getting in each day. Fitbit fitness trackers can even track sleep.
Keep reading to explore the best Amazon Prime Day Fitbit deals that you can shop now.
Top products in this article
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 with Prime (reduced from $150)
Fitbit Sense, $189 (reduced from $300)
Fitbit Ace 3 for kids, $59 (reduced from $80)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals
Check out the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals going on right now.
Fitbit Versa 3: $153
This top-of-the-line Fitbit has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in.
The Fitbit Versa 3 has a six-day battery life. Its fast-charge capability gives you a full day's worth of battery in just 12 minutes.
Fitbit Versa 3, $153 (reduced from $230)
Fitbit Charge 5: $100 with Prime
The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a seven-day battery life on a single charge.
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 with Prime (reduced from $150)
Fitbit Inspire 3: $80
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a budget-friendly, no-frills Fitbit that gets the job done. This easy-to-use, entry-level activity and sleep tracker offers various exercise modes and 24/7 heart-rate tracking. It is available in three colors with multiple accessory options.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 offers 10 days of battery life per charge, the longest of all the models in our list.
New subscribers will receive a six-month, free trial of Fitbit Premium (regularly $9.99 per month). The premium service offers personalized insights, advanced analytics, guided programs and more.
Fitbit Inspire 3, $80 (reduced from $100)
Fitbit Luxe: $100
The Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and stress management features. The fitness tracker will buzz when you reach your target heart rate during a workout. It can measure your breathing rate, resting heart rate and heart rate variability. It comes with a free 6-month trial of Fitbit Premium.
The Fitbit Luxe offers about five days of battery life on a single charge.
Fitbit Luxe, $100 (reduced from $130)
Fitbit Ace 3 for kids: $59
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a Fitbit designed specifically for kids. It has the traditional fitness-tracking features of the adult models (including step tracking and family fitness challenges), presented in a kid-friendly format. It helps kids develop healthy sleep habits with sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms.
Fitbit Ace 3 for kids, $59 (reduced from $80)
Fitbit Sense: $189
The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.
Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery.
Fitbit Sense, $189 (reduced from $300)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here: Dates, deals and more
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools during Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools during Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
- Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now
- It's not just Amazon: The best Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more retailers
- Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save big on tech, appliances and more
for more features.