Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is approaching quickly. Amazon confirmed that Prime Day 2023 will be kicking off on July 11 -- but several hot early Prime Day deals are available to shop right now. You already have an opportunity to save over 50% on top-rated Amazon devices, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances and so much more.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Alongside Black Friday, it's the best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods and just about everything else. But you don't have to wait until July 11 to start saving. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best early Prime Day deals at Amazon. These deals are all under $100, so there's something for every budget.

Keep reading to explore the top early Prime Day deals that you can start shopping now.

Top products in this article

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop, $40 (reduced from $105)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $180)

Best early Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100



Score some crazy good savings on Amazon devices

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop: $40 (62% off)

Amazon

Looking to amp up your home security or keep an eye on porch pirates that may be trying to steal your packagages? Consider a Ring doorbell camera.

Right now, you can score a Ring wired video doorbell bundles with an Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for just $40. That's 62% off list price, but you've got to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop, $40 (reduced from $105)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: $75 (50% off)

Amazon

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable, kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case. This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $75 (reduced from $150)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale at Amazon for $99. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $99 (reduced from $159)

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th generation): $28 (53% off)

Amazon

This smart speaker offers clear vocals and rich audio with a kid-friendly design. It comes with easy-to-use parental controls and a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ where kids and parents can access child-appropriate audiobooks, interactive games and educational resources.

Score the Echo Dot Kids for 53% off on Amazon now. Choose from a dragon or owl design.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th generation), $28 (reduced from $60)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $89 (51% off)

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $89 (reduced from $180)

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $90 (44% off)

Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $90 (reduced from $160)

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $90



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5-inches wide, 12.1-inches tall and 11.3-inches deep.

It's available in green, gray, red, oasis and black.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $90 (reduced from $100)

Ninja professional blender: $90

Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide that features 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Ninja professional blender, $90 (reduced from $100)

Cricut EasyPress Mini: $49

Amazon

This mini heat pressing machine is ideal for small objects such as shoes, hats and stuffed animals. The 3.4-inch by 2.1-inch Cricut EasyPress Mini is portable and lightweight. It offers three heat settings suitable for iron-on and infusible ink DIY projects.

Cricut EasyPress Mini, $49 (reduced from $69)

