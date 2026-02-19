Former Prince Andrew arrested over suspected misconduct in public office revealed in Epstein files

The former Prince Andrew, now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested Thursday for suspected misconduct in public office after revelations in the Epstein files. King Charles III's younger brother was arrested on his 66th birthday, about two weeks after files released by the U.S. Department of Justice prompted an anti-royal organization to call for police to investigate documents indicating that Andrew shared confidential government information with the late American sex offender when the royal worked as an British trade envoy.

The report of Andrew's arrest — on his 66th birthday — came after multiple police vehicles were seen arriving Thursday morning at his new residence on Charles' Sandringham estate in the eastern English county of Norfolk.

The Thames Valley Police force confirmed just over a week ago that it was assessing claims against Mountbatten-Windsor that emerged in the latest release of Epstein files released by the Justice Department.

In a statement on Thursday, the Thames Valley Police confirmed that, "as part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk." It said the man, who it did not name in line with police procedures, "remains in police custody at this time."

In an interview earlier Thursday with CBS News' partner network BBC News, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, "nobody is above law" when he was asked about Mountbatten-Windsor.

"I think that's a matter for the police, they will conduct their own investigations, but one of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law and nobody is above the law," Starmer said.

Last week, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on behalf of the king that the royal family would cooperate if police came asking questions about Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

CBS News had sought comment from Mountbatten-Windsor's representatives repeatedly since the Epstein files first revealed his close ties with Epstein. He did not respond, but in the past had always denied any wrongdoing.

What is in the Epstein files about Andrew?

While earlier allegations about Andrew's actions in the Epstein files largely centered around the former prince's alleged encounters with young women in conjunction with Epstein, the anti-monarchy group Republic called earlier this month for a formal investigation over his actions as a British trade official.

Emails among the millions of documents released by the U.S. Justice Department on Jan. 30 appear to show the former prince passed on confidential reports on his visits as an official British trade envoy to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam, including details of investment opportunities.

One email thread shows that after his travel to Asia, on Nov. 30, 2010, Mountbatten-Windsor forwarded official reports on his visits, sent to him by his then-special adviser Amit Patel, to Epstein, just minutes after he received them. There was no message from the then-prince to Epstein accompanying the forwarded message.

Another email exchange between the men, the following month, appears to show Mountbatten-Windsor sharing files he describes as "a confidential brief" on potential investment opportunities in southern Afghanistan where British forces were based at the time.

Then-Prince Andrew said he was sharing the documents with Epstein to seek his "comments, views or ideas as to whom I could also usefully show this to attract some interest" in the opportunities described in the brief.

The allegations echoed similar revelations from the latest tranche of Epstein files that suggest former British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson shared confidential government information with the late American financier. The London Metropolitan Police confirmed an investigation into his actions earlier this month.

The decision by Starmer to tap Mandelson for the key diplomatic post brought huge pressure on the U.K. leader to resign, though following the resignation of his chief of staff, Starmer appeared likely to hang onto his job, at least for the time being.