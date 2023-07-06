Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you're in the market for a new tablet in 2023, you won't want to miss these early Amazon Prime Day tablet deals. Amazon Prime Day 2023 doesn't officially kick off until July 11, but there are already some crazy good deals available to shop now on Apple iPad, Amazon Fire tablets and Samsung Galaxy tablets.

Whether you're looking for a tablet for back-to-school season, work or streaming, Amazon has got you covered. Shop these early Prime Day tablet deals before they're gone.

Top tablet deals in this article:

Best iPad deal: Apple iPad 10, $419 (reduced from $449)

Best Amazon Fire tablet deal: Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 (reduced from $100)

Best Samsung tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $680 (reduced from $780)

Best early Prime Day deals on Apple iPads

Find these iPads on sale now at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Apple iPad 10: $419

Apple Store via Amazon

The latest edition in Apple's classic iPad lineup is the iPad 10th generation. This 10.9-inch tablet features a Liquid Retina display with Apple's True Tone technology. It has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, an upgrade from the iPad 9's A13 chip. The iPad 10 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and 5G internet for fast performance. It also offers all-day battery life, so that you can easily take it to school, work or on your holiday travels without having to worry about plugging it in mid-day.

The new iPad 10 comes in four vibrant colors: yellow, pink, blue and silver. You can also choose between 5G cellular and WiFi-only models.

Apple iPad 10, $419 (reduced from $449)

Apple iPad 9: $279



Apple via Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $279 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $399 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $348 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (pink), $559 (reduced from $599)

The 256 GB iPad Air 5 is also available in five colors; prices vary. The best deal we saw was for the space gray model (pictured) with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $699 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9-inch): $1,049

Apple via Amazon

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (12.9 inch) (space gray), $1,049 (reduced from $1,100)

Apple iPad Mini 6: $469

Apple

The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.

Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.

The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $469 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $469 (reduced from $499)

Best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tablets

Amazon has Samsung tablets on sale now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $199

Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is 14% off on Amazon right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, $199 (reduced from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB): $680



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience.

Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $680 (reduced from $780)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $556

Samsung Store via Amazon

The Samsung Tab S7 FE features a large 12.4-inch screen, dual speakers, a lightning fast processor for streaming and ‎64 GB of storage. (A 256 GB version is also available.) You can even link this tablet with your Samsung Galaxy phone and make phone calls from the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64 GB), $556 (regularly $680)

Best early Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire tablets are an excellent, affordable option if you want an Android tablet. Amazon released a number of new fire tablets in late 2022, and they offer great features. Plus, you can get an Amazon Fire tablet for up to 50% off with these early Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $55



Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 (reduced from $100)

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $70 (reduced from $115)

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Amazon Prime Day luggage deals

Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers