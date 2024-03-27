Walmart is practically giving away this bestselling 4-piece rattan patio furniture set for $190

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to level up your outdoor living space this spring? Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $190. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our bestselling patio set.

Right now you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5'') that supports up to 165 pounds. The chairs support up to 400 pounds. The washable cushions are available in white, turquoise, red, navy and beige.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Originally priced at $369, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart for just $190.

Rattan eight-piece outdoor furniture set: Save $134

Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.

Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.

Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors, ranging from turquoise to gray.

Rattan outdoor patio daybed: Save $169

Lounge all spring and summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. Supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color, though most are on sale.

"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," said a Walmart reviewer. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"

Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: Save up to 64%

One of the best deals at Walmart is on this three-piece rattan set. All eight colorways are available for $160, a savings of up to 64%.

Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5"). The cushion covers are zippered for easy removal and washing. The chairs support up to 390 pounds.

"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.2-star patio set.

Three-piece sectional patio furniture set: Save $230

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $300. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.3 stars.

"This set is a steal for the price!" one Walmart reviewer says. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."

Price varies by color.