Amazon is launching new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets. Here's how to pre-order them

Amazon

Amazon just announced a new generation the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet on Wednesday. This new model is thinner, lighter and faster than prior models -- and it's available for preorder today. And that's not all.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Disney Design Bundle, $160

Amazon Fire tablets are some of the bestselling tablets on the market. They're more affordable than the Apple iPad ($280), while still delivering strong performance and functionality.

In addition to unveiling the newest Fire tablet, Amazon also announced an expansion of the Tap to Alexa feature. Previously only available on Amazon Echo ($99) devices, the new feature is designed to make tablets more accessible to users with speech or mobility disabilities.

The new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets include a sleek, lightweight design with improved processors. The tablets' vibrant HD display is great for watching movies, playing games or reading. The new models are a smart budget option for anyone looking to upgrade their tablet for faster performance. They also make a great holiday gift.

The new tablets officially launch on Oct. 19. Keep reading to learn how to get your hands on the brand new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets and the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablets.

New Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets

Explore the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet releases and preorder them now on Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD 8

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.

Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping.

The tablet is available for preorder now and will be released on Oct. 19. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $100

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 64 GB), $130

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 32 GB), $115

Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-free, 64 GB), $145

Love to play video games? You can also get the Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, which includes a Luna Cloud gaming controller.

Amazon Fire HD 8 gaming bundle, starting at $170

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers includes fast charging and wireless charging capabilities. It comes with an improved 5MP rear-facing camera for clearer pictures. The Plus model includes 3GB of RAM for better multi-tasking.

Amazon also claims the Fire HD8 Plus is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021), as measured in tumble tests.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great deal at only $20 more than the standard model. It comes in a dimpled gray finish with two storage options: 32GB or 64GB.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 32 GB), $120

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-supported, 64 GB), $150

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 32 GB), $135

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (ad-free, 64 GB), $165

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids

Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Kids is built for kids ages 3-7. The tablet comes in a durable kid-proof case and has a two-year warranty. It also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands ad-free books, games, videos and apps suitable for children. The tablet includes parental controls to limit screen time and set content restrictions.

The Fire HD 8 Kids is available for pre-order today. The tablet is offered in 32GB or 64GB storage options with a blue or purple kid-proof case.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (32 GB), $150

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (64 GB), $180

Parents can also get the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet in a Disney Design Bundle, which includes Disney Mickey and Disney Princess cases.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Disney Design Bundle , $160

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is designed for school-aged kids. It comes bundled with a kid-friendly case, a two-year worry-free guarantee and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. The Kids Pro tablet also has access to a digital store where parents can buy and download additional content, including popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32 GB), $150

