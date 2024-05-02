How to watch the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs game tonight: Game 6 livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of Game 5 of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 30, 2024 in Boston, MA. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The Boston Bruins face the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight. The Maple Leafs won the last game, narrowing the Bruins' series lead to 3-2. But to stay alive, the Maple Leafs need another win tonight -- one they'll have to earn without Auston Matthews, the NHL's leading goal-scorer in the 2023-24 season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about tonight's Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game, including how and when to watch even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch Game 6 of the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs series

Game 6 of the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The game will air on TBS and stream on Sling TV and the other platforms featured below.

How to watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry TBS, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch the NHL Playoffs, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game live for free

You can watch this year's playoffs with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is a best-of-seven series beginning on April 20, 2024.

First round schedule

Below is the schedule for the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Hurricanes 6, Islanders 3 | Recap

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Maple Leafs 2, Bruins 1 (OT) | Recap

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, 8:00 p.m. | at TOR | TV: TBS

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 6: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Avalanche 6, Jets 3 | Recap

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Predators 2, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 6: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at NSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Oilers 4, Kings 3 | Recap

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.