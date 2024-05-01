Best lawn mower deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon, Lowe's

Maintaining a perfectly manicured lawn throughout the spring and summer is more achievable than ever using one of the newest and most feature-packed lawn mowers, whether it's a traditional push mower, riding mower or a cutting-edge robotic lawn mower. With Memorial Day on the way, many retailers are already offering great deals on lawn mowers that you can take advantage of right now.

Once you've gotten your lawn under control, don't ignore the rest of your home. Be sure to check out our coverage of 10 ways you can upgrade your patio for spring.

Lawn mower deals that'll help cut your landscaping budget

Amazon, Best Buy and Lowe's are some of the best places to seek out a discounted price on a new lawn mower. Our team of deal-seeking experts has compiled this roundup of the best pre-Memorial Day deals you can take advantage of today.

Greenworks 60V 21" cordless lawn mower: $400 (20% off)

Amazon

Head over to Amazon right now to get 20% off this cordless lawn mower from Greenworks. For a limited time, you'll pay just $400 for the lawn mower, a 5.0Ah battery and a rapid charger.

This is a push mower with built-in LED lighting that offers a 21-inch cutting width and a 3,200-RPM maximum blade tip speed. Since it's battery-powered, there are no fumes, emissions or loud noises to deal with. On a single battery charge, the mower will cut up to a half-acre lawn (running for up to 60 minutes).

The mower is IPX4 rated, so its waterproof and easy to clean. One feature we love is the dual-port, auto-switch battery compartment. The mower to automatically transitions to a second battery when the first one depletes, so you can tackle larger lawns without waiting for a recharge. The additional battery is sold separately.

This mower offers mulching, side discharge, rear bagging and turbo leaf pickup. And the durable aluminum handles folds down, so the mower takes up 70% less space in storage.

Worx 40V 17" cordless lawn mower for small yards: $279 (15% off)

Amazon

For a limited time leading up to Memorial Day, Amazon has slashed the price of this Worx cordless, battery powered mower by 15%, which brings its price down to just $279. The mower comes with two rechargeable battery packs and the charger.

You get seven-position height adjustment, a 17-inch cutting width and operation that's much quieter than a traditional gas mower. Each battery will keep the mower running long enough to cut about 1/8th of an acre.

And if you've already invested in any of the more than 140 other battery operated tools offered by Worx, you'll be happy to know that the same rechargeable battery packs work in all of them.

One thing that sets this mower apart is that it offers patented sensor technology that automatically adjusts cutting speed to match the grass conditions. Speed increases when the mower detects dense grass, but slows down when cutting less demanding turf to save battery power.

YardMax 22" Select Pace 6: $357 (15% off)

Amazon

This YardMax Select Pace mower is gas-powered and offers a 22-inch cutting width. You get a three-in-one design that uses rear-wheel drive that's self-propelled for less strenuous operation.

The mower offers seven cutting positions, between 1.38 and 3.55 inches. It takes advantage of a continuously variable transmission, so you benefit from speed variability that adjusts the mower pace to your walking speed using a simple, six-speed shift lever.

Head over to Amazon right now to take advantage of the 15% price cut, so you'll pay just $357 for this mower that's normally priced at $422.

Husqvarna Automower 115H 4G robotic lawn mower: $599 (14% off)

Amazon

Why go through the effort of manually pushing a lawn mower, or even riding on one, when you can simply perform a few strategic taps on your smartphone's screen and have a robotic lawn mower cut your grass for you.

This robotic mower from Husqvarna is on sale for 14% off, which brings its price down to $599. This particular model can cut up to 0.4 acres on a single charge. It uses a patented automatic guidance system to make its way around your lawn while avoiding all obstacles.

And when its battery starts to run low, it automatically returns to its charging station. Husqvarna's smart technology lets you control scheduling, adjust settings, plus start and stop this robotic lawn mower from your smartphone.

Set up the Husqvarna mower using the included self-installation kit. This involves placing the charging station, burring or laying the boundary wire around the perimeter of your yard, installing the guide wire and then choosing your desired settings.

Mammotion AWD robotic lawn mower: $2,239 (20% off)

Amazon

This Mammotion all-wheel-drive device is like the sports car of robotic lawn mowers. It's designed to handle uneven terrain and cut up to 1.25 acres per battery charge. The mower is smartphone app controlled, so you can create multiple zones within your yard and then set up different cutting schedules or mowing techniques for each.

With this robotic mower, no perimeter wire is needed. Using the app, you set virtual boundaries and can map your lawn using advanced RTK-GNSS and a multi-sensor navigation system.

As you'd expect, this high-tech mower is loaded with advanced features. Right now, it's on sale for 20% off on Amazon. Now you can kick back on your favorite hammock while your lawn is being mowed, instead of having to push your old mower. It even works on hills with up to a 37-degree slope.

Worx Nitro 40V cordless self-propelled lawn mower: $506 (save $44)

Best Buy

This self-propelled, battery powered mower uses 40-volt rechargeable batteries which make cutting your lawn less physically exhausting, while totally eliminating the need to wear ear plugs or breathe in foul smelling fumes.

When you purchase this mower from Best Buy, you get two rechargeable battery packs and the charger. And right now, you'll save $44 on your purchase, but only for a limited time.

The Nitro has a 21-inch cutting width and seven cutting positions -- from 1.6 to 4 inches. Worx's Auto-Intellicut technology increases the speed of the blades when it detects thicker grass, then slows them back down when the mowing gets easier, so it conserves battery power. And compared with regular lawn mower engines, the one built into the Nitro has a brushless motor that's more efficient. It runs 50% longer and is 25% more powerful, while having a 10% longer battery life.

Greenworks Optimow robotic lawn mower: $1,000 ($600 off)

Best Buy

This season, robotic lawn mowers are all the rage, and there are dozens of models. This robot mower from Greenworks is currently on sale for $1,000, which represents a $600 discount that's being offered by Best Buy for a limited time.

This waterproof (IPX5 rated) mower has a maximum speed of 0.42 miles per hour, offers five height adjustments (between 2.4 and 4 inches) and uses three cutting blades that work in unison. It offers an 8.7 cutting width.

The Optimow robot can cut up to a half-acre per battery charge and operates smoothly, even when there's a slope that's up to 22-degrees. And best of all, the mower is controlled using an easy-to-use smartphone app. All the materials needed to install the mower, including a boundary wire, lawn staples, transformer, connectors and safety key are included.

Senix 21" gas push lawn mower: $259 (save $70)

Lowe's

If you want to go old-school with your new lawn mower, consider this Senix gas push mower. It offers a 21-inch cutting width and manual operation. It's powered using a Briggs and Stratton 125cc, 4-cycle E450 engine that takes advantage of a prime-and-pull starter feature.

This mower offers 2-in-1 functionality and a durable steel deck, so it's capable of mulching or side discharge. The eight inch front wheels and 11 inch rear wheels provide great maneuverability, even on uneven surfaces.

You can adjusted the mower to any of six different cutting positions -- from 1.25 to 3.75 inches using a dual-lever. And the mower's fold down handle provides a compact design for easy storage

Toro Titan 54-in 26-HP V-twin gas zero-turn riding lawn mower: $5,400 (save $500)

Lowe's

As Memorial Day gets closer, it's not just the traditional push lawn mowers and robotic lawn mowers that are on sale. You'll also discover an impressive selection of riding mowers for hundreds of dollars off. Case in point: This Toro Titan, which, for a limited time, is $500 off at Lowe's.

This riding mower is powered using a 26HP Kohler V-Twin engine, so it provides the power you need, when you need it, to mow even more challenging terrain.

The Titan takes advantage of a full front tubular axle, massive front tires and a reinforced 10-gauge high strength deck edge with triangle bullnose -- which basically means the mower is built to last.

Its blades spin at over 18,000 fpm. And you'll have peace of mind knowing Toro stands behind its products with a three-year, 300-hour commercial engine limited warranty.

For the best pre-Memorial Day savings and deals on whatever you shop for, be sure to check out all of our latest coverage.