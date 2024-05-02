Jeff Daniels on playing challenging role in Netflix's “A Man in Full'" Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Daniels says he's playing one of his most challenging roles yet. He stars in the new Netflix limited series "A Man in Full," created by Hollywood heavyweights David E. Kelley and Regina King, who also serves as a director. Daniels portrays Charlie Croker, a tough-talking real estate mogul facing bankruptcy. He must defend his empire and his family against enemies attempting to exploit his fall from grace.