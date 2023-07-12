Amazon Prime Day 2023 travel deal: Book a vacation with Priceline and get 20% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day's money-saving offers, we found one deal that might sweep you away into paradise: Once you book a trip with Priceline, you can save up to 20% off of the asking price. This is part of Priceline's Hotel Express Deals program, one of the best ways to save money on booking yourself a summer getaway. And hey, you deserve it. The offer runs out by 11:59 p.m. PDT when Prime Day 2023 ends, so you need to hurry and book now.

Get the deal:

Book a vacation with Priceline via Amazon Prime and save 20%

This offer comes from the Hotel Express Deals program from Priceline. When booking your getaway, you choose your hotel preferences, where you can pick by rating, available amenities and neighborhood location. Then, Priceline chooses a hotel for you with maximum savings based on availability. The exact hotel will be shown after booking.

With Priceline Express Deals, you're already getting 60% savings on top hotels, but Amazon Prime members will get up to 20% savings on top of that. If you're ready to have an adventure, there's no better way to accomplish that than by booking a vacation with Amazon Prime and Priceline's Hotel Express Deals program.

Booking a vacation with Priceline

Here's how the deal breaks down. if you spend at least $300 on a vacation via this link, you can get up to $75 off for a total of up to 20% savings. To claim this offer, you need to travel before December 31, 2023 -- and all deals are final. And don't forget the code PRIMEDAY2023 as you enter in your information.

Book a vacation with Priceline via Amazon Prime and save 20%

More travel: Amazon Prime Day luggage deals and more

Looking for new luggage on your next weekend excursion? We've got you covered. These luggage essentials are all on sale at Amazon right now.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set: $40

Amazon

Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated luggage set by 58%. This Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set includes a tote bag and a carry-on for just $40. The set features a 4.4-star rating with almost 60,000 reviews on Amazon.

At only $40, this is quite a steal. But hurry, Amazon's top luggage deals have been selling out quickly lately.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (reduced from $95)

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $74

Amazon

Amazon is offering a crazy good deal right now on this Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set. For under $100, you can get this four-piece luggage set complete with a carry-on, a 24-inch upright suitcase, a 28-inch upright suitcase and a tote.

All four luggage pieces are made with heavy duty polyester and PVC backing for enhanced durability. Many reviewers on Amazon noted that the luggage set felt much higher quality than anticipated for the price.

"I'm amazed at the quality of this luggage," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "For the price, I expected something [just] good enough to get me through my cruise. Not so! The bags will last years."

Pricing varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the gray or blue color ways.

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set, $74 (reduced from $219)

28" Samsonite Winfield 2: $175

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this top-rated check-in from Samsonite. The 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 43% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $175 (reduced from $310)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside: $173



Samsonite

Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large and durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four, multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $173 (reduced from $270)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set: $105

Rockland

On the hunt for the perfect luggage set for all your summer travel? Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.

Prices vary by color.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $105 (reduced from $340)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $201

Delsey

With faux-leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. Constructed out of polycarbonate, the durable but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets.

Currently, you can get the navy blue small carry-on for 33% off on Amazon. Pricing and discounts on other colors varies.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $201 (reduced from $300)

You can also save on a set featuring a top-rated Delsey Paris Chatelet carry-on and a large 28-inch checked spinner.

Delsey Paris Chatelet two-piece luggage set, $600 (reduced from $750)

Samsonite Winfield: $123

Samsonite

The bestselling Samsonite luggage on Amazon, the Samsonite Winfield style carry-on weighs a little under seven pounds and offers a roomy interior. Other features of this hard-shelled luggage include four-directional multi-spin wheels, a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

Samsonite Winfied carry-on (navy), $123 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Ascella X softside expandable two-piece luggage set: $178

Amazon

The Samsonite Ascella X collection goes on sale on Amazon less frequently than many of the above Samsonite luggage options, but right now you can score an incredible deal on this luggage set. The set includes a 21-inch carry-on spinner and a 25-inch check-in spinner bag. Each spinner features durable materials and a 10-year warranty. They also have a Wetpak compartment designed for damp clothing.

It's currently 54% off for Amazon Prime members.

Samsonite Ascella X softside expandable two-piece luggage set, $178 (reduced from $390)

American Tourister Airconic hardside expandable luggage set: $168



Amazon

This American Tourister Airconic set includes carry-on spinner and medium spinner. The luggage pieces offer a sleek a contemporary design on a hard polypropolene shell. Both spinners include a front zip pocket for laptop storage and a TSA approved lock.

Amazon Prime members can score the two-piece luggage set for 30% off now.

American Tourister Airconic hardside expandable luggage set, $168 with Prime (reduced from $240)

