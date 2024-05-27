British equestrian rider Georgie Campbell dies from fall while competing at event in U.K.

The bond between horse and rider: The TCU Equestrian Team The bond between horse and rider: The TCU Equestrian Team 06:33

A British horse rider died Sunday after she fell while competing at an equestrian event in England, the sport's governing body said.

Georgie Campbell suffered a fatal fall while competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday, British Eventing said in a statement. She was 37.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved," British Eventing said in a statement.

The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by vets on site and walked back to the stable uninjured.

"To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared," British Eventing said.

Georgie (Strang) Cambell with Cooley Earl during day four of the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials at The Badminton Estate, Gloucestershire in 2018. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Campbell had competed in more than 200 events in her career, winning six times, CBS News partner BBC reported

The BBC reported Campbell, whose maiden name was Strang, was married to New Zealand event rider Jesse Campbell, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics. The couple joined forces to create Team Campbell Eventing, according to the Telegraph.

"Georgie was formidable, and not just in terms of her talent, which was evident to all. As a person, she would light up a room with her smile," the publication Eventing Times wrote in a social media tribute Monday. "She was charismatic, charming, warm, and sincere. She made time for you and loved so many. Georgie soared to great heights and achieved so much in her life; she truly made her mark."

Campbell's death comes just over a year after a 15-year-old girl died after her horse stumbled and fell during an equestrian competition in Florida.