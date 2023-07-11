Shopping on Amazon Prime Day? Here's what you need to know

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – At one of the largest Amazon delivery hubs, associates and drivers are hitting the ground bright and early for Amazon Prime Day.

"Prime day is our Super Bowl," said Amazon spokesperson Daniel Martin.

Amazon Operations Manager Fareed Mirza says that over the next two days, they're expecting about 70,000 of volume from customers.

To manage the demand, he says the warehouse needs to be staffed like it is during the holidays.

"The team is excited," Mirza said. "We took several months to prepare and now the two days are here."

Are you on the hunt for the best deal today?

Amazon spokesperson Scott Seroka recommends checking back on the items you want, because chances are the price will change every half hour.

"Hopefully the product you want gets dramatically discounted," he said.

Martin said he sees people using Prime Day to buy day-to-day items, like paper towels and groceries, as inflation has strained some.

As Prime Day has gained more and more popularity, other retailers are joining in on the Black Friday-like discounts.

Overstock and Wayfair are both having a 72-hour sale. For you Costco members, they have an online savings event now through July 26.

There are also some deals for your dogs – Chewy is giving shoppers $15 off any purchase of $49 or more, just use the code "MISSYOU15." Now through July 25, PETCO has in-store deals of up to 50% off.

Big box stores like Target and Walmart are offering huge discounts over the next couple of days – up to 50% off in store and online at Target and 50% off a Walmart Plus membership. Home Depot is also offering up to $1,000 off select kitchen appliances, up to $125 off tools and 60% off patio furniture.

Best Buy is holding its Black Friday in July event, with deals and steals on all kinds of electronics.