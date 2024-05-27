Watch CBS News
What's open and closed for Memorial Day? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.

By Khristopher J. Brooks

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

With Memorial Day finally here, Americans from coast to coast are gearing up to celebrating the holiday with family and friends, or perhaps quietly solo. 

Whether you're hosting a barbecue or attending one, you may find yourself in need of a last-minute run to the grocery store before the grilling begins. Those without plans may want to partake in some casual shopping or lunch with friends at a fast-food restaurant. Luckily, many retailers and restaurants will be open on May 27.

Here's a list of what is and isn't open on Memorial Day.

What places are open on Memorial Day 2024?

Retailers

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Ace Hardware
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ's Wholesale Club 
  • Cabela's
  • Crate & Barrel
  • CVS 
  • Dollar General 
  • Dollar Tree 
  • Family Dollar
  • Foot Locker
  • GameStop 
  • Guitar Center
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • Kohl's
  • Krogers and its network of grocery stores — including Ralphs, King Soopers, Metro Market, Pick'n Save and more
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Menards
  • Michaels
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • Publix
  • REI
  • Rite Aid 
  • Sam's Club
  • Sephora
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's 
  • Tractor Supply Company
  • Walgreens 
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods 

Restaurants, fast-food chains open on Memorial Day

  • Applebee's
  • Bahama Breeze
  • Bob Evans
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Burger King
  • Chili's
  • Chipotle
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Cold Stone Creamery
  • Dairy Queen
  • Denny's
  • Dunkin' 
  • Golden Corral
  • IHOP
  • Olive Garden
  • Pizza Hut
  • Popeyes
  • Ruby Tuesday
  • TGI Fridays
  • Sonic
  • Subway
  • Starbucks
  • Waffle House
  • Wendy's

Places with special hours of operation on Memorial Day 2024

  • Aldi closes early. Check times at your local store

What places are closed on Memorial Day 2024?

  • Costco
  • Natural Grocers
  • UPS 
  • FedEx

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. He previously worked as a reporter for the Omaha World-Herald, Newsday and the Florida Times-Union. His reporting primarily focuses on the U.S. housing market, the business of sports and bankruptcy.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 5:00 AM EDT

