What's open and closed for Memorial Day? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.
With Memorial Day finally here, Americans from coast to coast are gearing up to celebrating the holiday with family and friends, or perhaps quietly solo.
Whether you're hosting a barbecue or attending one, you may find yourself in need of a last-minute run to the grocery store before the grilling begins. Those without plans may want to partake in some casual shopping or lunch with friends at a fast-food restaurant. Luckily, many retailers and restaurants will be open on May 27.
Here's a list of what is and isn't open on Memorial Day.
What places are open on Memorial Day 2024?
Retailers
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Cabela's
- Crate & Barrel
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Foot Locker
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- Kohl's
- Krogers and its network of grocery stores — including Ralphs, King Soopers, Metro Market, Pick'n Save and more
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Publix
- REI
- Rite Aid
- Sam's Club
- Sephora
- T.J. Maxx
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Tractor Supply Company
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Restaurants, fast-food chains open on Memorial Day
- Applebee's
- Bahama Breeze
- Bob Evans
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Chili's
- Chipotle
- Chick-fil-A
- Cracker Barrel
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Dairy Queen
- Denny's
- Dunkin'
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Olive Garden
- Pizza Hut
- Popeyes
- Ruby Tuesday
- TGI Fridays
- Sonic
- Subway
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
- Wendy's
Places with special hours of operation on Memorial Day 2024
- Aldi closes early. Check times at your local store
What places are closed on Memorial Day 2024?
- Costco
- Natural Grocers
- UPS
- FedEx