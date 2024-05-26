"All of Me" and the lighter side of disability For more than 40 years Emmy Award-winner Kyra Sedgwick has starred in films and on TV, including the series "The Closer," and has shared the world stage with her husband, fellow actor Kevin Bacon. Now, in the Off-Broadway comedy "All of Me," Sedgwick plays the mother of a young disabled woman who is romantically involved with a disabled man. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Sedgwick about the play she calls a "family dysfunction story," and with actors Madison Ferris and Danny J. Gomez, who say they like the play for not indulging in what's been called "inspiration porn."