TikTok's favorite electric spin scrubber makes cleaning bathrooms a breeze. It's 58% off on Amazon today

If you're like us, you might have discovered electric spin scrubbers on TikTok. The revolutionary gadgets are supposed to cut down on the time, energy and elbow grease that is exerted from manually having to scrub harder-to-reach surfaces, such as your bathroom shower or tub.

One of the most posted-about electric spin scrubbers on TikTok, the cordless Voweek electric spin scrubber, is regularly $90. But it's on deep discount at Amazon today: You can get this scrubber for $37 after coupon, or 58% off.

Not only is this spring cleaning tool popular on Amazon, but it is also a CBS Essentials bestseller. In fact, it's our top seller of 2024 so far.

Voweek electric spin scrubber: $37 (save 58%)

The Voweek electric spin scrubber allows you to clean the surfaces of your home more easily and efficiently. The spin scrubber comes with four brush heads, including one small and large flat brush, a dome brush and a corner brush, the latter of which is great for scrubbing around your baseboards as well as your toilet's base.

What also helps with getting into hard-to-reach places is the scrubber's adjustable base, which can be extended up to 3.5 feet, and scrub head that can be rotated in three different angles. These will give you the ability to scrub high and low in your home, from the bottom of the tub to the crown molding that lines your ceilings. The scrubber can last up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

The Voweek electric spin scrubber has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer says, "As a senior, it makes scrubbing the bathroom a cinch and saves time. I love it."

Another reviewer says, "Love this item! I love to clean but there are a couple tasks I hate doing -- cleaning showers and baseboards. This tool makes those tasks so much easier and fast! Quick to charge and love how it can bend to make cleaning even easier."

Another verified customer said that the spin scrubber eliminated decades worth of soap scum buildup in their shower. "I don't do a whole lot of reviews but I went out of my way to post this one. This is a great scrubber. I used it to clear about 20 years of built up soap scum in my shower. I thought my shower enclosure was supposed to be a light yellow color. No not the case at all. Now it's bright white and super clean. I didn't have to bend over at all."

The Voweek electric spin scrubber is available in five colors: white, purple, blue, green and gray. Price varies by color.