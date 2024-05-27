Watch Live: Biden honors fallen U.S. troops on Memorial Day

President Joe Biden is honoring U.S. troops who sacrificed their lives for the country Monday, visiting Arlington National Cemetery to to lay a wreath and deliver his annual Memorial Day address.

President Joe Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a National Memorial Day Wreath-Laying and Observance Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, in Washington, May 27, 2024. Ken Cedeno / REUTERS

Earlier, Mr. Biden hosted a Memorial Day breakfast for veterans at the White House.

Over the weekend, the president gave a commencement speech to the graduating cadets at West Point, urging them to remember that they are the "guardians of democracy."

"On your very first day at West Point, you raised your right hands and took an oath — not to a political party, not to a president, but to the Constitution of the United States of America — against all enemies, foreign and domestic," he said.

On Friday, Mr. Biden issued a proclamation to recommit to honoring the memories of the fallen "by carrying on their work to forge a more perfect Union."

"We are the only Nation in the world founded on the idea that we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally throughout our entire lives," the president's proclamation reads. "Generations of America's beloved daughters and sons have dared all, risked all, and given all for this idea. Today, as they lie in eternal peace, we continue to live by the light of liberty they kept burning bright."

