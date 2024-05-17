Best deals at LG's huge Memorial Day appliance sale: Save up to 35%

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Memorial Day is the perfect time to save on major appliances. Head over to LG's website right now to enjoy up to 35% off popular appliances, including washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves and more. Kick off the summer with stunning new appliances that use the latest technologies to make your life easier, while saving you money on your utility bills.

Don't wait too long to take advantage of these deals. We've already noticed that many popular LG appliances are sold out.

Save up to 35% on bestselling LG appliances

Our in-house team of shopping experts has done the research on your behalf. We have curated this roundup of fantastic deals you can snag right now on top LG appliances.

For even more savings, check out the LG Appreciation Program for special discounts available to military personnel, first responders, students, teachers and government employees.

LG 28 cu. ft. smart wi-fi enabled French door refrigerator: $2,299 (save $900)

When you purchase this bestselling 28 cu. ft. smart French door refrigerator directly from LG, not only will you save $900, but you'll also get free in-home delivery. The unit typically sells for $3,199, but you can get it for just $2,299.

This refrigerator lets you monitor and manage it using LG's ThinQ smartphone app. It offers a large capacity with an exterior that's fingerprint and smudge-resistant. We're big fans of the Door Cooling+ feature that helps maintain a cold interior every time you open the fridge and take out food. You also get two separate, easy-to-access freezer drawers.

Also on sale during LG's Memorial Day sale is the matching front control dishwasher with QuadWash. Right now, it's priced at just $649, which is $300 off. But, if you purchase both appliances at the same time, you'll save an extra $250.

LG 26 cu. ft. smart InstaView counter-depth MAX French door refrigerator: $2,199 (save $1,300)

LG

See what's inside your fridge without having to open the door with this popular 26 cu. ft. smart InstaView French door refrigerator by LG. You can monitor and manage this appliance using LG's powerful ThinQ smartphone app.

To activate the interior light, simply knock twice on the InstaView window. The fridge is equipped with dual ice makers and LG's Door Cooling+ feature (that helps to maintain a cold interior every time you open the fridge and take out food).

For a limited time, during LG's Memorial Day sale, you can save a whopping $1,300 on this appliance, so you'll pay just $2,199 and get free in-home delivery. And if you want the matching LG front control dishwasher with QuadWash, you can get it for $599 (which is $300 off). If you buy both appliances together, you'll save an additional $250.

LG WashTower 5.0 cu. ft. washer and 7.4 cu. ft. gas dryer: $2,099 (save $900)

LG

The bestselling LG WashTower is now on sale for $900 off during the company's Memorial Day sale. This means you'll pay just $2,099 for a unit that typically sells for $2,999.

The LG WashTower includes a 5 cu. ft. washer and 7.4 cu. ft. dryer. The single-unit vertical design takes up half the floor space of a traditional washer and dryer set.

This unit features an LCD panel that makes it easier to reach the controls. To make your life even easier when doing laundry, the WashTower uses AI technology to select optimal wash and dry settings.

Other stand-out features include advanced washing and drying performance with TurboWash 360, an Allergiene Wash Cycle and TurboSteam. Plus, the washer automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener on your behalf. The unit is available in black steel and is perfect for small living spaces and apartments.

LG 4.5 cu. ft. ultra large capacity, smart front load washer with built-in intelligence and steam technology: $749 (save $400)

LG

Many of LG's latest appliances have built-in artificial intelligence that makes the unit easier to use and more energy efficient. This large capacity, front load washer is no exception.

Right now, you can purchase this washing machine for $749, which is $400 off. It offers a 4.5 cu. ft. capacity and has an integrated steam cleaning feature. And because this is a smart appliance, you can manage and control it using LG's ThinQ smartphone app.

During LG's Memorial Day sale, you can also purchase the matching 7.4 cu. ft. capacity electric dryer for $749 (which is $400 off) -- so if you purchase the set together, you'll save $800.

LG 4.5 cu. ft. capacity smart front load Energy Star washer with TurboWash: $899 (save $400)

LG

During LG's Memorial Day sale, the company has slashed the price of this front-loading washer by $400, so you'll pay just $899.

The washer features an LCD digital dial control with an LED display that gives you helpful information with each turn of the dial. Using the TurboWash 360 feature, the washer can power clean big loads in under 30 minutes. Don't worry too much about adjusting the washer's settings correctly. AI technology can select optimal wash settings for you.

You're able to monitor and manage this washer using LG's ThinQ smartphone app. Because it's Energy Star certified, you'll also save money on your utility bills.

For a limited time, you can purchase the matching 7.4 cu. ft. capacity electric dryer for $899 (also $400 off), so if you purchase the set together, you'll save a total of $800. Free in-home delivery is included with both appliances. They come in white or graphite steel.

LG 4.7 cu. ft. smart wall oven with InstaView: $1,700 (save $1,100)

LG

Installing the LG smart wall oven with InstaView will not only update the look of your kitchen, but it'll also make all of your cooking and baking much easier. This smart oven can be monitored and controlled using LG's ThinQ smartphone app.

You get 4.7 cu. ft. capacity within this oven that offers convection with air fry capabilities. It includes a steam Sous Vide and steam cooking feature, LG's InstaView window and backlit SmoothTouch glass controls with an LED Display.

The oven comes in fingerprint-proof stainless steel. Right now, you can purchase it for $1,700 -- that's a $1,100 savings off its usual $2,899 price. Free, in-home delivery is included. You can add the optional and matching 30-inch smart gas cooktop with a 22K BTU dual burner system and LED knobs to the oven for an additional $999 (which is $500 off).

LG 6.9 cu. ft. gas double oven range with ProBake Convection: $1,199 (save $600)

LG

Here's a chance to save $600 on one of LG's most popular ProBake convection ovens. It's on sale for just $1,199, but only for a limited time.

This oven offers a 6.9 cu. ft. capacity and LG's ProBake Convection feature. And it also includes a useful 18.5K BTU power burner system. It's available in stainless steel and will update the look of your kitchen while giving you a wide range of new cooking and baking features.

And if you want the matching LG Top Control Smart dishwasher with QuadWash, you can snag it for $699, which is $300 off. But, if you purchase both appliances at the same time, you'll save an additional $400.

LG 2.0 cu. ft. smart over-the-range microwave: $349 (save $160)

LG

Add this 2.0 cu. ft. capacity smart microwave oven to your kitchen right now and save $160. This means you'll pay just $349 -- and for a limited time, LG will throw in an extra year limited warranty (a $185 value).

This microwave offers a sensor cook feature, along with auto cook presets and a scan-to-cook option. It also integrates with some LG smart ranges using the LG Range Sync feature. Since it's a smart appliance, you can monitor and control it using the LG ThinQ smartphone app.

The microwave comes in your choice of fingerprint-proof stainless steel or black stainless steel. And if you want the matching 6.3 cu. ft. smart true convection InstaView electric range with air fry, you can purchase it on sale for $250 off, so you'll pay just $1,099. But, if you purchase the range and microwave together, you'll get an additional $100 off -- but only during LG's Memorial Day sale.

LG top control smart dishwasher with QuadWash: $699 (save $300)

LG

Upgrade your kitchen with this bestselling LG top-control smart dishwasher that uses the company's patented QuadWash feature. It's currently on sale for $300 off, so you can buy it for just $699 and get free in-home delivery. LG will also throw in an extra year limited warranty (a $185 value) for free.

In addition to the QuadWash feature, this dishwasher uses LG's Dynamic Dry feature that takes advantage of steam to help clean and sanitize your dishes. The appliance operates at less than 46 dB, so it's very quiet. Because it's a smart dishwasher, you can monitor and control it using LG's ThinQ smartphone app.

Choose between stainless steel or black stainless steel. And if you want the matching LG 28 cu. ft. smart French door refrigerator, it too is on sale for an impressive $1,300 off, so you'll pay just $1,799. However, if you purchase the refrigerator and dishwasher at the same time, you'll save an additional $250, but only during LG's Memorial Day sale that's going on right now.

