Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on headphones and earbuds

Save big on the best headphones and earbuds during Amazon Prime Day 2022. The right headphones and earbuds can improve your overall music listening experience and the quality of your phone calls. Better still, they don't have to cost a fortune -- Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Beats Solo3 and more top-rated audio devices are all on deep discount now at Amazon, during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Right now, audiophiles with a bigger budget can get some top-quality headphones and earbuds at lower-than-usual prices. The pricey Apple AirPods Max have dropped as low as $449 on Amazon (reduced from $549). Meanwhile, the latest Apple AirPods Pro are now down to $170 at Amazon.

This is the best time to buy headphones from Amazon. During Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has great AirPods deals, Beats headphone deals, Samsung earbuds deals, Bose headphone deals and more available right now. Many of these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members as part of Amazon Prime Day 2022, though you can still enjoy some discounts on Apple AirPods and other Apple headphones without a Prime membership. To help you find the best headphones and earbuds deals, we've done all the work for you.

Here are our Amazon Prime Day picks for the best headphone deals, from noise-canceling headphones for long-haul flights to compact earbuds for workouts and everything in between.

The best Apple AirPods deals at Amazon

Great news for shoppers looking to snag a pair of Apple-made headphones: The AirPods and AirPods Pro models are both on sale right now. They're not an official part of the Amazon Prime Day, so you can get these deals even if you don't have a Prime membership.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $90

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. Retailing for $159 at Apple, they boast more than 24 hours total listening time with the wireless charging case, a fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $170

Apple

The Apple AirPods Pro have made headlines by fitting active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking into a more compact, better fitting design. It's also lauded for its great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price - specifically $250, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Now at $170, the Apple AirPods Pro are at a major discount on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $140

Amazon

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $140 at checkout (regularly $179)

Apple AirPods Max: $449



Apple via Amazon

Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $449 (regularly $549)

The best Samsung earbuds deals at Amazon

Complement your new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone with a new pair of Samsung earbuds. The manufacturer's popular Galaxy earbuds are discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: $100

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are having a sale moment. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $100 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live: $80 and up

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Prices vary by color.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $80 and up (reduced from $170)

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Beats headphones and earbuds

Apple has made a few upgrades to Beats headphones since the brand acquisition, equipping them with a more powerful chip inside and, according to reviewers, better sound quality. Luckily, with the Amazon Prime Day deals below, those upgrades may be had for less.

Beats Solo3: $115

Beats

The on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. This is an Amazon Prime Day exclusive deal, so be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account and order them before the sale ends.

Beats Solo3, $115 (reduced from $200)

Beats Fit Pro: $160

Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro earbuds are currently 20% off for Amazon Prime Day 2022. These noise-cancelling earbuds come in four fun colors; stone purple (pictured), white, black and sage gray. The earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit. The noise-cancelling feature includes three listening modes. They are also compatible with spatial audio.

Beats Fit Pro, $160 (reduced from $200)

Beats Studio Buds: $100

Amazon

These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-cancelling; active noise cancelling and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected even when you're sweating on them every day. They come in 5 colors, all of which are on sale for only $100 right now for Amazon Prime Day.

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)

The best Bose headphones deal at Amazon



Bose often rolls out headphones deals, especially on its sought-after QuietComfort models. Also keep an eye on the company's top-of-the-line headphones, as those drop in price every now and then.

Bose noise-canceling headphones 700: $269

Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save 29% off the list price of these Bose noise-canceling headphones. These headphones feature 11 levels of noise cancellation, as well as a noise-rejecting microphone system for crisp call quality. The headphones maintain balanced audio performance at any volume level. Both the black and silver options are discounted in honor of Amazon Prime Day.

Bose noise-canceling headphones 700, $269 (reduced from $379)

Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling earbuds: $179

Amazon

Bose QuietComfort earbuds feature adjustable noise cancellation. Take advantage of their full noise-cancelling capabilities, or let some outside noise pass through for added safety and awareness. The earbuds are water-resistant and feature simple touch controls. A charging case is included. Select from three tip sizes.

Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds, $179 (reduced from $279)

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: $229

Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones feature high-fidelity audio and 24-hour battery life. You can adjust bass, mid-range and treble levels via a downloadable smartphone app.

Amazon reviewers praise the 4.6-star-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their sound quality. One verified reviewer stated that "the overall sound is full, rich and natural, as expected from Bose."

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise cancelling headphones, $229 (reduced from $329)

The best Sony headphone deals at Amazon

Sony has a few headphone and ear bud deals online right now via its Amazon store.

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds: $198

Amazon

These Sony earbuds feature an HD noise canceling processor and 24-bit audio signal processing for the best sound quality, whether you're listening to music, streaming a show or talking on the phone. The earbuds offer a 24-hour battery life, but if you've missed a full charge and you're on the go, these Sony buds only take 10 minutes to charge up to 90 minutes of play time.

Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds, $198 (regularly $280)

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones: $68

Sony Store via Amazon

These headphones use Sony's dual noise sensor technology to detect what kind of noise environment you're in to provide the best noise cancelation. They have a 35-hour battery life and are smart phone compatible for hands-free calls and other activities with your voice assistant.

Pick them up on major discount for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling headphones, $68 (regularly $150)

