Fans cheer on Liverpool at Carragher’s in Lower Manhattan

With a combined nine European Cups between them, Inter Milan and Liverpool provided fans with a clash of the titans in Wednesday's Champions League match. Liverpool came out with one foot in the quarterfinals and a 2-0 win on the road. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, being at Carragher's in the Financial District is not the same as being in the stadium, but it's pretty close.