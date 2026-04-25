Saturday's Mets-Rockies game postponed by rain, setting up doubleheader Sunday

The middle game of the three-game series between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets at Citi Field was postponed more than eight hours before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday, with persistent rain in the forecast this weekend.

The Mets announced the game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Sunday, with the first game starting at 1:40 p.m., weather permitting.

The second game will start approximately 30-45 minutes after the end of the first game. Tickets for Saturday's game will not be valid for admission, the Mets said.

Rockies left-hander Jose Quintana (0-2, 6.23 ERA) was scheduled to start Saturday against his former team, and Mets righty Kodai Senga (0-3, 8.83) was set to pitch on seven days' rest.

The Rockies held off the slumping Mets 4-3 on Friday night.