Here's where the NY Giants pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and what players to watch

New head coach John Harbaugh will in the spotlight tonight when the New York Giants make their picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

The Giants own the No. 5 overall selection and are expected to put more weapons around second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, considered by many experts to be the best offensive player in the draft, may fit that bill.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, left, breaks a tackle against Stanford on Nov. 29, 2025 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. Photo by Trinity Machan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Though New York continues to employ Joe Schoen as general manager, it is believed that Harbaugh, the Super Bowl-winning coach who spent 18 years leading the Baltimore Ravens before being fired this past offseason, will call the shots in the war room over the next three days.

The Giants, who went 4-13 in 2025, have made the playoffs just twice in 12 seasons since winning the Super Bowl following the 2011 season.

List of Giants draft picks for 2026

The Giants currently have eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two in the first round. Here's a full list of the their draft picks.

Round 1, Pick 5

Round 1, Pick 10 (from Bengals)

Round 2, Pick 37

Round 4, Pick 105

Round 5, Pick 145

Round 6, Pick 186

Round 6, Pick 192 (from Dolphins)

Round 6, Pick 193 (from Cowboys)

Players the Giants could draft in the first round

If Big Blue uses the best-player-available strategy, Love should be the guy with their first pick tonight, and if so, would the first running back selected in the top five since the Giants selected Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018.

The Giants also picked up the 10th overall pick when they traded star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. That selection is epxected to target a need.

Harbaugh and Schoen have been rumored to be enamored with former Ohio State defensive players, including linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downes. The Giants are also said to have high interest in Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and Miami offensive tackle/guard Francis Mauigoa.

The next two rounds of the draft will be held on Friday. The Giants have one pick in the second round, No. 37 overall, but none currently in the third round.

The remaining rounds will be held on Saturday, with the Giants scheduled to pick five times -- once in the fourth round, 105th overall; once in the fifth round, 145th; and three times in the sixth round -- 186th, 192nd and 193rd.