Suspect shot by police in Harlem, NYPD says

A suspect was shot by police in Harlem on Friday evening, the NYPD says.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

The NYPD said officers were sent to the area for a report of multiple shots fired. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect and shot him in the torso, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

There appeared to be several bullet holes in the window of an urgent care location at the intersection of 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. CBS News New York

Further details have not been made available at this time.

There was a large police presence at the intersection for several hours as the investigation got underway.

There appeared to be several bullet holes in the window of a nearby urgent care location, and evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk outside the building.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.