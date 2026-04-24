Suspect shot by police in Harlem, NYPD says
A suspect was shot by police in Harlem on Friday evening, the NYPD says.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at 125th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
The NYPD said officers were sent to the area for a report of multiple shots fired. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect and shot him in the torso, police said.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Further details have not been made available at this time.
There was a large police presence at the intersection for several hours as the investigation got underway.
There appeared to be several bullet holes in the window of a nearby urgent care location, and evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk outside the building.
Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.