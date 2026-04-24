NYC Mayor Mamdani vetoes bill to create buffer zones around educational buildings during protests

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he is vetoing a bill that would have allowed police to create a security perimeter around educational facilities during protests.

The City Council bill passed in March, and the deadline for Mamdani to either pass or veto it was Saturday.

The mayor said the bill is too broad, as "everywhere from universities to museums to teaching hospitals could face restrictions."

"This could impact workers protesting ICE, or college students demanding their school divest from fossil fuels or demonstrating in support of Palestinian rights," Mamdani said. "Int. 175-B is not a narrow public safety measure; it is a piece of legislation that has alarmed much of the labor movement, reproductive rights groups, and immigration advocates, among others, across this city."

"Deeply disappointed"

Supporters of the legislation said it is part of an effort to combat the rising tide of hate, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.

"Ensuring students can enter and exit their schools without fear of harassment or intimidation should not be controversial," City Council Speaker Julie Menin said. "This bill simply requires the NYPD to clearly outline how it will ensure safe access when there are threats of obstruction or physical injury, while fully protecting First Amendment rights."

Staff from the UJA-Federation of New York, JCRC-NY, AJC New York and other Jewish organizations said they are "deeply disappointed."

"Measures like these importantly safeguard institutions against real and growing threats while maintaining people's right to protest," the statement read. "Actions speak louder than words. This veto is a profound failure of City Hall to demonstrate to all New Yorkers that safety is a priority."

Houses of worship buffer zones approved

City Council passed a second, similar bill in March, creating these perimeters around religious institutions.

Mamdani is letting this one go into effect. He said the final version of the bill is narrower in scope and effect.

The legislation requires the NYPD to document its existing practices related to demonstrations near houses of worship. It balances the right to protest and the right to prayer, Mamdani said.

The mayor said the legislation regarding educational buffer zones does not have "does not have a counterbalance to the right to protest."