Suspected gunman in murder of 15-year-old in Queens arrested after fleeing to Jamaica, NYPD commissioner says

New York City police have arrested the suspected gunman in the murder of 15-year-old Jaden Pierre, who was fatally shot at a park in St. Albans, Queens.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said 18-year-old Zahir Davis fled to Jamaica after the shooting, and that he was taken into custody Friday night when his return flight landed.

Davis, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder.

Police named Davis a person of interest nearly a week after the April 16 shooting on a basketball court in Roy Wilkins Park. They said he was affiliated with the BG4 gang, which operates in southeast Queens.

Jaden Pierre CBS News New York

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Davis and Pierre.

Neighbors and elected officials gathered at a vigil for Pierre at the park on Monday.

"We have failed you. Your son should be home," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said to the slain boy's family.

"I was feeling sad for him that it happened to him and his family. That really shouldn't happen to anyone," an 11-year-old said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James urged the gunman to turn himself in during her remarks, adding that the NYPD knew who and where they were.