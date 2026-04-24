Southern State Parkway crash driver's alcohol levels were almost double legal limit, prosecutors say

A Long Island driver had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system after she got behind the wheel and caused a deadly high-speed crash on the Southern State Parkway, prosecutors said.

Diana Kutateladze, of Oceanside, was charged in a 23-count indictment unsealed Friday for allegedly driving drunk and killing 82-year-old Donald Maxwell and 88-year-old Liscent "Barbara" Maxwell in March's horrific six-car wreck in Hempstead.

"Unimaginable deadly injuries"

Kutateladze, 36, was allegedly going 81 miles per hour when she crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed her Cadillac Escalade head-on into the Toyota Highlander carrying the elderly couple, pastors at Pentacostal City Mission Church in Far Rockaway.

The collision, on a curve in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, was catastrophic.

The crash happened March 15 on the Southern State Parkway by Exit 17S in Hempstead. CBS News New York

"The violent impact of this crash caused unimaginable deadly injuries. Liscent was decapitated and Donald's body was completely crushed," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

"A scene of absolute chaos"

Officials said a 71-year-old driving the Highlander suffered fractured ribs and Kutateladze's husband, a passenger in the Escalade, remains hospitalized after suffering a brain bleed in the late-night pileup on March 15.

According to Donnelly, it's believed the couple dropped off their four young children with their grandmother, went home to drink whiskey and got dressed up to go out, before leaving in their car at around 10 p.m.

"Her actions turned a quiet Sunday evening into a scene of absolute chaos," the DA said in a statement.

Diana Kutateladze CBS News New York

Kutateladze, a lawyer, suffered minor injuries. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is being held without bond. The charges against her include first degree vehicular manslaughter, second degree manslaughter and DWI.

She is due back in court on May 20. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

Churchgoers mourn beloved pastors

People passing by the Pentecostal City Mission Church were overcome with emotion Friday after learning the horrific details of the crash that killed their beloved bishop and assistant pastor.

The Maxwells' home was draped in a purple banner with yellow ribbons.

Donald Maxwell and Liscent "Barbara" Maxwell CBS News New York

"A couple who stood for peace and service, only to have their lives ended with such violence because this defendant allegedly decided to drive drunk," Donnelly said.

"How are you going to be a lawyer and go out there and drive and kill somebody," churchgoer Gwendolyn Maddox said.

"They say the Lord is only going to take the good people," another churchgoer said. "It's a waste of life. It's a devastation."

Operation Southern Shield

New York State Police just announced the launch of Operation Southern Shield, a targeted traffic initiative focused on reducing serious crashes along the Southern State Parkway.

Officers will be looking for for speeding, impaired driving, aggressive driving and distracted driving.

The operation runs through June 12.