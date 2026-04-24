NYC lawmakers push for ferry to World Cup games from West Harlem Piers

Lawmakers in New York are pushing for a ferry service from the West Harlem Piers to World Cup games, as transportation to and from the matches comes with a big price tag.

A rally is set for 10 a.m. Friday with Council Majority Leader Shaun Abreu, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal. They are proposing a ferry route that would take fans from 125th Street in West Harlem to Edgewater.

Supporters say it will be an easy trip that will take less than 10 minutes.

They also say the route could benefit commuters year-round. The West Harlem Piers have been without ferry service since they were built in 2009, despite a $20 million public investment, lawmakers said.

Abreau said the ferry would be "transformative for a historically underserved community." It could connect residents to jobs and opportunities on both sides of the Hudson River and bring in foot traffic to boost small businesses, he said in a statement.

Much-needed alternative for World Cup fans

NJ Transit officials recently revealed it will cost $150 round trip for service between Penn Station and MetLife during the tournament. The same ride typically costs close to $13 on a normal day.

There will be 40,000 NJ Transit tickets sold per match. No more tickets will be sold after those are gone. They go on sale in May.

There will also be shuttle bus tickets costing $80. The buses will run from Port Authority, east of Grand Central and the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

No parking is allowed at the stadium.

Sources also previously told CBS News New York Penn Station will partially close for four hours before each match, adding to the transportation headache.

Officials criticize FIFA

Local leaders, including New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have slammed FIFA for the expensive transportation costs.

"Give me a break. Charging more than eleven times the normal fare for a train ride is a ripoff — plain and simple. FIFA is making billions from this World Cup, and fans are being hit with a $150 ticket before they even walk through the gate. FIFA should cover the ride — not stick fans with the bill," Schumer said.

Republican lawmakers also recently sent a letter to Democrats asking for a hearing with the New York-New Jersey World Cup Host Committee. They say they want to know how much the matches are costing taxpayers.

"All of these costs we are running into, apparently, it was a surprise that parking wasn't going to be allowed at the stadium, which is insane," said New Jersey Sen. Declain O'Scanlon.

The FIFA Host Committee has not responded to CBS News New York's request for comment.