Summertime weather continues with possible record highs in New York

The unseasonable warm stretch of weather continues Wednesday as temperatures could break records for parts of New York.

The morning already feels more like early summer. Temperatures hover near 70 degrees in the city, with 60s and even some 50s across the suburbs.

But, with the heat comes a chance for rain and some storms.

What's the temperature today?

By this afternoon, the heat really kicks in. Highs climb into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in the city, while inland locations are likely to spike above 90.

CBS News New York

The record high in Central Park is 87 degrees, and the forecast high is 88.

CBS News New York

The night stays balmy with lows near 70 degrees in the city and 60s and 50s elsewhere.

Late-day chance for thunderstorms

Most areas will stay dry, but one or two storms could turn strong or even severe.

CBS News New York

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely tonight, especially north of New York City.