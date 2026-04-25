1 dead as fire engulfs multi-family home in Newark, New Jersey, officials say

A woman is dead and two people are critically injured after a fire ripped through a multi-family home in Newark, New Jersey, officials said.

Video of the fatal fire at 282 Schley Street shows flames engulfing the second floor and roof early Saturday morning.

The Newark Fire Department said it responded to the home at around 3 a.m.

Neighbors said people were trapped and climbing out of windows to get to safety.

The home on Schley Street was destroyed in the fire. CBS News New York

"I just was happy I got out," Frantz Lapointe said.

"I did feel like a movie. It didn't feel like reality," one woman said. "It was crazy, you just had to get out of there. I don't know. The neighbors were screaming."

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said it was investigating the cause of the fire.

The prosecutor's office urged anyone with information to call the confidential tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.