N.J. health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Newark Airport

Travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport may have been exposed to an individual with measles, New Jersey health officials warn.

The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that a Hudson County resident was diagnosed with measles after traveling internationally.

This is the first confirmed case of measles in the state so far this year.

Potential measles exposure

Health officials said individuals who were at Newark Liberty's Terminal B between 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on April 14 may have been exposed to measles.

They are also warning of a potential exposure at the Hackensack University Medical Center pediatric emergency department between 11:15 p.m. on April 17 and 3:15 a.m. on April 18.

If infected, health officials said symptoms could develop as late as May 11.

At this time, no related cases have been identified.

If you suspect you were exposed to or may have measles, you should call your local health department or health care provider before visiting a medical office or emergency department so that other patients and staff can be protected from possible infection.

What to know about measles

Health officials say measles can spread through the air or through mucus or saliva from an infected person. The virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area, according to the health department.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a flat red rash that usually begins on the face then spreads downward, health officials say.

The health department says the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect against measles and prevent complications caused by the disease.