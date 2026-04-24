Rain in NYC area triggers First Alert Weather Days this weekend. Get the forecast.

A rainy weekend is in store for the New York City area, prompting the CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team to issue First Alert Weather Days for both Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday and Friday's weather was phenomenal, but it's about to go downhill.

Friday night, clouds will start to increase, and a stray shower or two is possible towards daybreak.

CBS News New York

Lows will generally be in the 40s for the city and points south. Areas to the north of the city may drop into the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in place for inland Fairfield County from 12-8 a.m. Saturday.

As for Saturday, conditions look mainly dry to start, with rain filling in by the afternoon hours.

CBS News New York

The rain will then linger into Sunday and may be heavy at times.

Overall, rain totals through the period will average between 1-2 inches, which is very needed, given that most of the region is in a moderate drought.

CBS News New York

Highs on both days will be chilly and will struggle to reach 50 degrees.