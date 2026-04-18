Colder weather returns to NYC area with sub-freezing temperatures in suburbs. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Colder weather returns to the New York City area next week with sub-freezing temperatures in the suburbs.

After a week of summertime warmth, Saturday saw a return to readings more typical of mid-April, but even cooler temperatures are coming.

CBS News New York

For Saturday night, some fog is likely to develop, especially along the coast. Temperatures won't drop too much, ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are possible, with the greatest chance arriving by daybreak.

Coastal Flood Advisories or Statements are in place for nearly all of our counties that have a shoreline through 2 a.m. Sunday. Flooding may reach up to 1 foot of inundation.

CBS News New York

Those showers will become more widespread after sunrise on Sunday and will continue through the early afternoon hours. The showers will be light to moderate at times, with an isolated rumble of thunder mixed in.

Due to the quick moving nature of these showers, rainfall amounts won't be too high, generally totaling around a quarter of an inch or less, slightly higher amounts north and west of the city.

CBS News New York

A strong cold front will lead to a topsy turvy temperature trend on Sunday, with highs for the day occurring in the morning hours. As the cold front moves through the region, temperatures will go from the mid 50s in the morning to the 40s by the afternoon.

Winds will also increase with the frontal passage, leading to windchills in the 30s to end the day.

This sets us up for a much colder pattern to begin next week, with sub-freezing temperatures across the suburbs.

CBS News New York

A Freeze Watch in place for most of New Jersey from Monday night into Tuesday morning.