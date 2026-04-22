Head of Harlem housing nonprofit arrested over delayed repairs

The head of a housing nonprofit in Harlem was arrested after residents complained about delayed repairs.

Some residents say rodents, broken elevators and sewage problems have been plaguing their apartment building for years, and fixes didn't come until the arrest.

99 open violations

Court records show Matthew Punter, the president and CEO of Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement (HCCI), was arrested on April 14 and then released the next day. The arrest was related to an alleged failure to make repairs at 306 West 114th St. in Manhattan.

According to court documents, Punter was ordered to be released pending repairs and the execution of his arrest has been stayed until June 2026.

The building is run by Parkside Plaza Associates, a subsidiary of Harlem Congregations, which is a faith-based nonprofit that supports home ownership and provides housing to marginalized communities, like people living with HIV and AIDS.

The property on 114th Street currently has 99 open violations from the city Department of Housing Preservation and Development as recent as April 16, citing roach and mice infestations, broken or defective brick mortar in the front of the building, and missing smoke detectors.

In February 2026, the building was selected to participate in the city's Alternative Enforcement Program, which can result in building-wide inspections, fees and extensive repair work to correct violations and underlying conditions. Residents with mobility issues also raised concerns over the broken elevator.

Punter's lawyer, Eric Kahan, told CBS News New York repairs to the apartment in question had been completed and that Punter himself did not own the building.

A statement from the board of directors for HCCI on its website expressed the organization's "full confidence in the visionary leadership of President and CEO Dr. Malcolm A. Punter, Ed.D., MBA, highlighting his transformative contributions to affordable housing, economic development, and community revitalization in Harlem and across multiple states."

Tenant's lawsuit

However, tenants like Juliet Prioleau, who filed a lawsuit against the building, say they want a long-term solution. Prioleau showed photos of an alleged ceiling collapse as well as sewage leaking from her sink and toilet. She also points to a crack on the front exterior of the building.

"Don't go away because you put this Band-Aid on our apartment building. Find out where the water source is coming [from]," said Prioleau. "Mold doesn't just come. Something has to bring the mold. Something, somewhere. Sewage doesn't explode out of a person's sink."

Prioleau says she has lived in the building since 2000 and is a student at John Jay College. She recently began staying with friends, as well as on-campus, to avoid problems in her apartment. She says now that repairs are made, she wants to be sure the building is safe before she moves back in.

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